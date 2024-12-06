Things to do around the Chicago area: Dec. 6-8

Joffrey Ballet: 'The Nutcracker'

WHAT: Enjoy the magic of the holiday with the Joffrey Ballets' Chicago-centric 'The Nutcracker' at the Lyric Opera House.

WHERE: 20 N. Wacker Drive

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 6 - Saturday, Dec. 28

Salt Creek Ballet: 'The Nutcracker'

WHAT: Salt Creek Ballet brings its version of 'The Nutcracker' to the North Shore Center of Performing Arts Friday and Saturday, and the following weekend at the McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage.

WHERE: 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL; 425 Fawell Blvd, Glen Ellyn, IL

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 6 & Saturday, Dec.7; Saturday, Dec. 14 & Sunday, Dec. 15.

Goodman Theatre: 'A Christmas Carol'

WHAT: There’s still time to catch Goodman Theatre’s 47th annual 'A Christmas Carol', the classic Charles Dickens holiday story.

WHERE: 170 N Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Runs through Monday, Dec. 30th

Light of Christmas Drive Thru

WHAT: Billed as Chicago's only drive through light show, Light of Christmas Drive Thru transforms Guaranteed Rate Field into a spectacular luminous experience with over a million synchronized lights.

WHERE: 3326 S. Wentworth Ave.

WHEN: Every evening, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Runs through Sunday, Jan. 5

Big & Bright Trail of Lights Festival

WHAT: Immerse yourself in the Big & Bright Christmas Light Show at Sonny Acres Farm with a dazzling display of festive lights and synchronized music.

WHERE: 29W310 North Ave West Chicago, IL

WHEN: Select dates through Monday, Dec. 30th

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland

WHAT: Enjoy some holiday music with circus artistry at the all new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland at Rialto Square Theatre.

WHERE: 102 N. Chicago St. Joliet, IL

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

A Holly-Day Breakfast With Santa

WHAT: Meet Santa for breakfast or brunch at Mesler Restaurant, Bar + Lounge, and snap pics with Santa, decorate cookies, and enjoy a hot chocolate station.

WHERE: SOPHY Hyde Park , 1401 E. 53rd Street, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m.

Concerts: Brett Aldridge

WHAT: Country music singer Brett Aldridge brings his 'Glow: Welcome to the Family Tour' to the Chicago Theatre.

WHERE: 175 N State St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 6 - Sunday, Dec. 8th, 8 p.m.

Chicago Gay Men's Chorus

WHAT: Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus gets into the spirit with their 'Totally 80’s HoliGAY', a festive celebration with neon lights, big hair and classic '80s holiday hits, at the Harris Theater and North Shore Center for Performing Arts.

WHERE: 205 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL; 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m. & Sunday Dec. 9th, 3 p.m.

Irish Christmas in America

WHAT: Irish Christmas in America at the Old Town School of Folk Music is a hugely popular show that brings traditional and often unknown Irish customs to the States.

WHERE: 4544 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 7, 5 p.m.

FREE Pre-Kwanzaa Holiday Marketplace

WHAT: Africa International House celebrates Kwanzaa early with a day long Holiday Marketplace, to honor the Kwanzaa principle of “Imani” (faith) while supporting local vendors and raising funds for AIH’s Senior Community Arts Program.

WHERE: Harris Park, 6200 S. Drexel, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 6 & Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.