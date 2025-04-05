Chicago establishment ranks high on new list of best bars in America

A recent list from Food & Wine ranked the best 10 bars in the United States, with one Chicago establishment earning high acclaim in the ranking.

Similar to the publication's recent restaurant ranking, Food & Wine consulted over 400 chefs, travel experts and culinary writers from around the world for their best experiences.

Coming in near the top of the list and ranking as the best bar in the Midwest is Kumiko in Chicago, which has operated in the West Loop since 2018.

Known for its omakase-style cocktail tasting menu, fine Japanese spirits star across the menu with low and no-alcohol drinks offered as well.

Bartender Julia Momosé is behind the innovations, with her work showcased in an award-winning book, "The Way of the Cocktail."

Kumiko was only ranked behind runner-up Bar Flores in Los Angeles and Cure in New Orleans, the latter of which earned the top spot.

Kumiko also stood out as one of just two Midwestern bars to crack the ranking, with Law Bird of Columbus, Ohio starting the list at No. 10.

More information on this year's list can be found here.