Winterland at Gallagher Way opens for holiday season Friday

The holidays are officially here in Chicago, with another seasonal activity in the city kicking off Friday as Winterland at Gallagher Way returns for 2024.

Located just outside Wrigley Field in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, Winterland will officially open Friday at 4 p.m., continuing Thursday through Sunday up until Saturday, Dec. 21.

The 2024 edition of Winterland includes carnival rides and games, live music, holiday movie nights, a holiday train and much more.

While past editions of Winterland also featured ice skating at Wrigley Field, this year will not due to the Chicago Blackhawks hosting the St. Louis Blues for the NHL Winter Classic.

This year of Winterland will kick off with a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, starting an evening of holiday fun emceed by former Cubs All-Star pitcher Ryan Dempster. Free giveaways and hot chocolate will also be available while supplies last.

Friday night will also feature special performances from The Goodman Theater's "A Christmas Carol" cast members, as well as Cubs fan favorite John Vincent, known for singing The Star-Spangled Banner at Cubs home games.

Additionally, local nonprofit organization Cradles to Crayons will be collecting winter clothing items such as hats, gloves and scarves for donation. The group will have a vehicle parked near the Wrigley Field ticket office on the south end of Gallagher Way.

More information on events at Gallagher Way and this year's Winterland can be found here.