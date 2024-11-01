Winterland at Gallagher Way to return next month

Colder weather and festive times are on the way, and those looking to take in the best of the season can soon head to Gallagher Way, which will transform into a winter wonderland beginning next month.

Beginning on Friday, Dec. 6 and running every weekend through Sunday, Dec. 22, Gallagher Way will feature a wide array of seasonal activities, from a winter market and Santa's workshop to movie screenings and a tree lighting ceremony.

Though the festivities will return, ice skating at Wrigley Field will not return this season, due to the Chicago Blackhawks hosting the St. Louis Blues in the NHL Winter Classic.

The winterland will be open from 4-9 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, while operating from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Despite the lack of ice skating, this year's event features a winter market and winter carnival for the first time, with the market providing a space to pick up everything from holiday décor to jewelry and gifts.

Guests in a festive mood can also take in two classic Christmas movies under the lights at Gallagher Way, with showings of "Elf" and "Home Alone" showing at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19, respectively.

More information on activities offered at Gallagher Way for this holiday season can be found here.