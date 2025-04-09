Illinois bill could bring back 80s-era ‘retro license plate' gone for decades

Illinois drivers of a certain vintage could soon take advantage of a blast from the past when choosing license plates for their cars.

Under provisions of HB 3391, Illinois drivers could soon be able to purchase what the state calls “retro license plates” for their vehicles.

The plates, which featured “Illinois” and “Land of Lincoln” in dark blue letters on a light-blue background on the top, were used by the state between 1983 and 2001, but drivers could soon get those plates issued for their vehicles again.

The legislation passed the House unanimously earlier this week, and will soon go before the state’s Senate, according to the General Assembly’s website.

Like other vanity plates however, there would be an additional fee associated with the new plates. License plates would cost $40 when issued initially, with an additional $27 fee each year to renew the plates, according to the text of the legislation.

The plates would also be available for motorcycles in accordance with state law. The additional fees would be used to cover the costs of production and to provide “technology and modernization updates” for the Secretary of State’s Office, according to the bill.

It's unclear when the plates would be available.

The distinctive license plate was taken out of circulation in 2001, according to Rick's Plates. They were replaced by a new blue and white plate with red letters and numbers, with a portrait of President Abraham Lincoln in the center.

Another redesign was unveiled in 2017, moving Lincoln’s portrait to the left side of the plate and changing the font of “Illinois” and “Land of Lincoln” on the plates.