The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is on a voyage across the U.S., spreading holiday cheer during "the most wonderful time of the year."

The lighted holiday train, accompanied by free musical performances, began its U.S. tour Nov. 22 before coming to the Chicago area.

The train stopped in Franklin Park Tuesday before arriving in Pingree Grove Wednesday morning, ahead of a stop in Byron, near Rockford, on the same day.

For those that missed the train, you're not out of luck.

On Saturday, the train will stop in suburban Gurnee at 4460 Old Grand Avenue from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. The Lone Bellow and Tiera Kennedy will headline performances.

While the train will depart Illinois following the Gurnee stop, there will be several stops throughout December in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train Wisconsin Stops

Dec. 7: Sturtevant, Caledonia

Dec. 8: Wauwatosa, Hartland, Oconomowoc, Columbus

Dec. 9: Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston, Tomah, Sparta, La Crosse

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train Minnesota Stops

Dec. 10: La Crescent, Winona, Wabasha, Hastings

Dec. 11: Cottage Grove, St. Paul/Union Depot

Dec. 12: Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, Minneapolis

Dec. 14: Loretto, Buffalo, Annandale, Kimball

Dec. 15: Glenwood, Alexandria, Detroit Lakes, Mahnomen, Plummer, Thief River Falls

Dec. 16: Elbow Lake, Hankinson, Enderlin

Dec. 17: Carrington, Harvey, Minot, Kenmare

The train's full schedule can be found here.