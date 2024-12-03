The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is on a voyage across the U.S., spreading holiday cheer during "the most wonderful time of the year."
The lighted holiday train, accompanied by free musical performances, began its U.S. tour Nov. 22 before coming to the Chicago area.
The train stopped in Franklin Park Tuesday before arriving in Pingree Grove Wednesday morning, ahead of a stop in Byron, near Rockford, on the same day.
For those that missed the train, you're not out of luck.
On Saturday, the train will stop in suburban Gurnee at 4460 Old Grand Avenue from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. The Lone Bellow and Tiera Kennedy will headline performances.
While the train will depart Illinois following the Gurnee stop, there will be several stops throughout December in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train Wisconsin Stops
Dec. 7: Sturtevant, Caledonia
Dec. 8: Wauwatosa, Hartland, Oconomowoc, Columbus
Dec. 9: Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston, Tomah, Sparta, La Crosse
Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train Minnesota Stops
Dec. 10: La Crescent, Winona, Wabasha, Hastings
Dec. 11: Cottage Grove, St. Paul/Union Depot
Dec. 12: Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, Minneapolis
Dec. 14: Loretto, Buffalo, Annandale, Kimball
Dec. 15: Glenwood, Alexandria, Detroit Lakes, Mahnomen, Plummer, Thief River Falls
Dec. 16: Elbow Lake, Hankinson, Enderlin
Dec. 17: Carrington, Harvey, Minot, Kenmare
The train's full schedule can be found here.