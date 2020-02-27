Your Guide to the 2020 Illinois Primary Election

What to Know The Illinois primary election is on March 17, with several major races on the ballot

Early voting has already begun, with several more locations opening on March 2

Not registered to vote? You still can, online until March 2 or after that by bringing two forms of identification to your polling place

Election day in Illinois is almost here, with voters across the state getting ready to head to the polls. Here's a look at some essential resources to help you prepare for the big day —

When is the Illinois primary?

Illinois' primary election falls on March 17 this year - St. Patrick's Day and two weeks after what's known as "Super Tuesday," when 16 primaries or caucuses will be held at once across the country. Voters will head to the polls in Illinois on the same day as voters in Arizona, Florida and Ohio. But for those Illinoisans who have already made up their minds, early voting is available now at select locations, with more polling places officially opening on March 2.

What are the big races to watch?

10 Races to Watch in Illinois’ Primary Election

Where does the race for president stand?

The Democratic nominee will be officially selected by delegates in July at the party’s convention in Milwaukee. To win the nomination on the first ballot, a candidate must have locked up support from a simple majority of the 3,979 pledged delegates, which would be 1,991. Take a look at the tracker below to see where the delegate count stands as the race continues.

See who's on your ballot

Enter your address below to find out who your representatives are, and who's running against them.

Who’s On Your Ballot?

Find out who will be on your Illinois Ballot in the March 17 presidential primary election.

For a full sample ballot, be sure to visit your local election authority's website.

What questions will be on the ballot?

Nearly every election includes some sort of referendum, and this year is no different. In addition to voting for your candidates, you can weigh in on issues specific to your municipality. Click through to find the questions that will be asked of Chicago and suburban Cook County voters, as well as voters in suburban counties.

Where can I early vote?

If you want to avoid the rush and cast your ballot before Election Day, you have plenty of options:

Full list of 52 early voting sites in Chicago

Full list of 54 early voting sites for suburban Cook County residents

How to find early voting locations in the Chicago-area's suburban counties

With the exception of Will County, if your county offers multiple early voting locations, you can pick whichever one is most convenient for you.

How to find your polling place

If you prefer to cast your ballot on Election Day, you have just one option: your designated polling place. If you don't know where that is, click here and choose your county to find out.

What time do polls open on election day?

Polls open at 6 a.m. statewide on March 17, and will stay open through 7 p.m. But remember - if you are IN LINE when polls close, you can still vote! So if you're rushing to your polling place at the last minute, don't worry if you see a line - and don't let anyone try to dissuade you from casting your ballot.

What do I need to vote?

While a government-issued photo ID is not required to vote under Illinois law, it can be helpful to bring one should any questions about registration, address, signature, or more arise during the voting process.

It's important to remember: you legally do not need any form of identification to cast your vote in Illinois, unless you are registering for the first time or changing your registration.

How to register to vote

If you're not registered in Illinois but still want to vote, it's not too late! You can register on the Illinois State Board of Elections website here through 11:59 p.m. on March 1. After that, you can take advantage of grace period registration through election day. You simply have to bring two forms of identification, one with your current address, to your polling place and be prepared to vote at the same time.

James Allen, spokesman for the Chicago Board of Elections, walks us through the process of voting on the city's newest ballot machines.

How to vote by mail

Prefer to vote from the comfort of your own home? Not a problem! If you are already registered to vote, you have until March 12 to request a mail-in ballot. You can request one via your local election authority's website. But remember, if you apply to vote by mail, you cannot later choose to vote at your polling place unless you bring the mail ballot in and surrender it to the election judges. If you do choose to vote by mail, your ballot must be postmarked on or before election day to be counted.

Can I take a ballot selfie?

NO. In Illinois, ballot selfies are prohibited by state law. It's a felony to mark your ballot so another person can see how you voted, carrying a potential prison sentence of one to three years.

State election officials have said it's "unlikely" anyone would be prosecuted for a ballot selfie, but you should play it safe and take a picture of your "I Voted" sticker or pose next to the polling place sign instead.

What to do if you run into problems voting

While millions of people will cast their ballots without any problems, some may be challenged on their voting eligibility, experience voter intimidation, or have trouble at their polling place.

If you run into any issues at all, or even have questions about the process, you are encouraged to call the Election Protection hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (English only), 888-VE-Y-VOTA (English/Spanish) and 888-API-VOTE (English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Bengali, Hindi, Urdu and Tagalog).

The hotline is run by a nonpartisan coalition of more than 100 organizations, led by the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

How to get Illinois election results live

Live election day coverage will air on NBC 5 throughout the evening and at 10 p.m. You can also track up-the-minute race results live in the NBC Chicago app and right here on NBCChicago.com.