These Are All 52 Early Voting Locations Across Chicago

By Shelby Bremer

Dozens of early voting locations across Chicago officially open their doors on Monday, giving voters who have already made up their minds a chance to hit the ballot box ahead of the rush.

With election day just around the corner on March 17, officials say that early voting provides more flexibility to cast a ballot without worrying about crowded polling places.

There are early voting sites located in each of the city's 50 wards, as well as at the Chicago Board of Elections and another "super site" in the city's Loop.

That "super site," located at Clark and Lake, is the only location offering early voting before March 2. Early voting there began on Feb. 19 and continues through election day, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Sundays, when the hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chicagoans can use any early voting site in the city, regardless of where they live. While a government-issued photo ID is not required to vote, it can be helpful to bring one should any questions about registration, address, signature, or more arise during the voting process.

James Allen, spokesman for the Chicago Board of Elections, walks us through the process of voting on the city's newest ballot machines.

Chicago residents who are not registered, but still wish to vote, will be allowed to register and cast their ballots at the same time under grace period registration at all 52 locations, however, those wishing to do so are required to bring two forms of ID, one of which has the voter's current address.

Each of the 52 locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March 2 through March 7. On Sunday, March 8, they will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from March 9 through March 13, and then from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 14. On March 15, they will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On March 16 - the last day of early voting - the sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for six locations that will stay open through 7 p.m., as noted below.

Chicago's early voting locations are as follows —

  • Loop Super Site at Clark & Lake - 191 N Clark (Will be open through 7 p.m. on March 16)
  • Ward 1    Goldblatt's Bldg     1615 W Chicago
  • Ward 2    Near North Library    310 W Division
  • Ward 3    Hall Branch Library    4801 S Michigan
  • Ward 4    King Community Ctr.    4314 S Cottage Grove (Will be open through 7 p.m. on March 16)
  • Ward 5    Jackson Park    6401 S Stony Island
  • Ward 6    Whitney Young Library    415 E 79th St
  • Ward 7    Jeffery Manor Library    2401 E 100th St
  • Ward 8    Olive Harvey College    10001 S Woodlawn
  • Ward 9    Palmer Park    201 E 111th St
  • Ward 10    Vodak/Eastside Library    3710 E 106th St
  • Ward 11    Dist. 9 Police Station    3120 S Halsted
  • Ward 12    McKinley Park    2210 W Pershing
  • Ward 13    West Lawn Park    4233 W 65th St
  • Ward 14    Archer Heights Library    5055 S Archer
  • Ward 15    Gage Park    2411 W 55th St
  • Ward 16    Lindblom Park    6054 S Damen
  • Ward 17    Thurgood Marshall Library    7506 S Racine
  • Ward 18    Wrightwood Ashburn Library    8530 S Kedzie
  • Ward 19    Mount Greenwood Park    3721 W 111th St (Will be open through 7 p.m. on March 16)
  • Ward 20    Bessie Coleman Library    731 E 63rd St
  • Ward 21    Woodson Regional Library    9525 S Halsted
  • Ward 22    Toman Library    2708 S Pulaski
  • Ward 23    Clearing Branch Library    6423 W 63rd Pl
  • Ward 24    St. Agatha Parish    3147 W Douglas Blvd
  • Ward 25    Chinatown Library    2100 S Wentworth
  • Ward 26    Humboldt Pk Library    1605 N Troy
  • Ward 27    Eckhart Park    1330 W Chicago
  • Ward 28    W. Side Learning Ctr    4624 W Madison (Will be open through 7 p.m. on March 16)
  • Ward 29    Amundsen Park    6200 W Bloomingdale
  • Ward 30    Kilbourn Park    3501 N Kilbourn
  • Ward 31    Portage Cragin Library    5108 W Belmont
  • Ward 32    Bucktown-Wicker Park Library    1701 N Milwaukee
  • Ward 33    McFetridge Sports Ctr    3843 N California
  • Ward 34    W Pullman Library    830 W 119th
  • Ward 35    NEIU El Centro    3390 N Avondale
  • Ward 36    West Belmont Library    3104 N Narragansett
  • Ward 37    West Chicago Av Library    4856 W Chicago
  • Ward 38    Hiawatha Park    8029 W Forest Preserve
  • Ward 39    North Park Vill. Admin.    5801 N Pulaski
  • Ward 40    Budlong Woods Library    5630 N Lincoln
  • Ward 41    Roden Library    6083 N Northwest Highway (Will be open through 7 p.m. on March 16)
  • Ward 42    Northwest Retail Space   321 N Clark
  • Ward 43    Lincoln Park Library    1150 W Fullerton
  • Ward 44    Dist. 19 Police Station    850 W Addison
  • Ward 45    Dist. 16 Police Station    5151 N Milwaukee
  • Ward 46    Truman College    1145 W Wilson
  • Ward 47    Welles Park    2333 W Sunnyside (Will be open through 7 p.m. on March 16)
  • Ward 48    Edgewater Library    6000 N Broadway
  • Ward 49    Pottawattomie Park    7340 N Rogers
  • Ward 50    Warren Park    6601 N Western
  • Board of Election Commissioners, 69 W Washington St, 6th Floor

Early voting is also available at four university locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March 11 to 13:

  • Chicago State Univ.    9501 S M L King Dr
  • UIC Student Center    750 S Halsted
  • Northeastern Ill. Univ.    5500 N St Louis
  • University of Chicago Reynolds Club   5706 S University

