These Are All 54 Early Voting Locations for Suburban Cook County Residents

Dozens of early voting locations across Cook County officially open their doors Monday, giving voters who have already made up their minds a chance to hit the ballot box ahead of the rush.

With the primary election day just around the corner, officials promise that early voting provides more flexibility to cast a ballot without worrying about crowded polling places.

James Allen, spokesman for the Chicago Board of Elections, walks us through the process of voting on the city's newest ballot machines.

Voters can cast a ballot at any of the 51 early voting sites, regardless of where they're registered - but these locations are only for suburban Cook County residents, not Chicago voters. Chicagoans can choose from any one of the 52 early voting locations across the city.

While a government-issued photo ID is not required to vote, it can be helpful to bring one should any questions about registration, address, signature, or more arise during the voting process.

Cook County residents who are not registered, but still wish to vote, will be allowed to register and cast their ballots at the same time under grace period registration at all 51 locations, however, those wishing to do so are required to bring two forms of ID, one of which has the voter's current address.

Cook County's early voting locations will be open according to the following schedule —

March 2 through March 7: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 8: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 9 through March 13: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 14: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 15: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, March 16: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except at 8 locations noted below that will remain open until 7 p.m.)

Six of the locations as noted below opened on Feb. 19 and will continue to offer early voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 28, before adapting to the standard schedule above.

All 51 locations across suburban Cook County are as follows:

Cook County Office Building (5th Floor), 69 W Washington St in Chicago (opened Feb. 19, will be open until 7 p.m. on March 16)

Chicago Pedway, 69 W Washington St in Chicago (opened Feb. 19, will be open until 7 p.m. on March 16, also open on Election Day)

Alsip Village Hall, 4500 W 123rd St in Alsip

Arlington Heights Village Hall, 33 S Arlington Heights Rd in Arlington Heights (will be open until 7 p.m. on March 16)

Barrington Hills Village Hall, 112 Algonquin Rd in Barrington

Bellwood Village Hall, 3200 Washington Blvd in Bellwood

Berwyn City Hall, 6700 W 26th St in Berwyn

Bridgeview Courthouse (Room 238), 10220 S 76th Ave in Bridgeview (opened Feb. 19)

Brookfield Village Hall, 8820 Brookfield Ave in Brookfield

Burbank (Prairie Trails Library District), 8449 S Moody Ave in Burbank

Calumet City Library, 660 Manistee Ave in Calumet City (will be open until 7 p.m. on March 16)

Calumet Township Community Center, 12633 S Ashland Ave in Calumet Park

Chicago Heights (Prairie State College) Adult Training Outreach Ctr., 202 S Halsted St in Chicago Heights

Cicero Community Center, 2250 S 49th Ave in Cicero (will be open until 7 p.m. on March 16)

Cicero PSO Building, 5410 W 34th St in Cicero (will be open until 7 p.m. on March 16)

Crestwood (Andrew Biela Senior Citizen Center), 4545 Midlothian Turnpike in Crestwood

Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood St in Des Plaines

Elk Grove Village Hall, 901 Wellington Ave in Elk Grove Village

Elmwood Park Village Hall, 11 W Conti Parkway in Elmwood Park

Evanston Civic Center, 2100 Ridge Ave in Evanston (will be open until 7 p.m. on March 16)

Franklin Park Village Hall, 9500 Belmont Ave in Franklin Park

Glenview Village Hall, 2500 E Lake Ave in Glenview

Hodgkins Village Hall, 8990 Lyons St in Hodgkins

Hoffman Estates Village Hall, 1900 Hassell Rd in Hoffman Estates

Lansing Public Library, 2750 Indiana Ave in Lansing

Lemont Township Hall, 1115 Warner Ave in Lemont

Lynwood Senior Youth Center, 21490 Lincoln Hwy in Lynwood

Markham Courthouse (Room 238), 16501 S Kedzie Ave in Markham (opened Feb. 19)

Matteson Community Center, 20642 Matteson Ave in Matteson

Maywood Courthouse (Whitcomb Building, Room 104), 1311 Maybrook Square in Maywood (opened Feb. 19)

Melrose Park Village Hall, 1000 N 25th Ave in Melrose Park

Mount Prospect Village Hall, 50 S Emerson St in Mount Prospect

Niles Village Hall, 1000 Civic Center Dr in Niles

Norridge Village Hall, 4000 N Olcott Ave in Norridge

Northbrook Village Hall, in 1225 Cedar Ln in Northbrook

Oak Forest City Hall, 15440 S Central Ave in Oak Forest

Oak Lawn Village Hall, 9446 S Raymond Ave in Oak Lawn (will be open until 7 p.m. on March 16)

Oak Park Village Hall, 123 Madison St in Oak Park

Olympia Fields (Sunrise Villa), 3633 Breakers Dr in Olympia Fields

Orland Township, 14807 Ravinia Ave in Orland Park

Palatine Village Hall, 200 E Wood St in Palatine

Palos Heights Recreation Center, 6601 W 127th St in Palos Heights

Park Ridge (Centennial Activity Center), 100 S Western Ave in Park Ridge

Rolling Meadows Courthouse (Room 238), 2121 Euclid Ave in Rolling Meadows (opened Feb. 19)

Schaumburg (Trickster Art Gallery), 190 S Roselle Rd in Schaumburg

Skokie Courthouse (Room 149), 5600 Old Orchard Road in Skokie (opened Feb. 19)

Skokie Village Hall, 5127 Oakton St in Skokie

South Chicago Heights Senior Center, 3140 Enterprise Park Ave in South Chicago Heights

South Holland (South Suburban College) Conference Center, Thornton Room, 15800 State St in South Holland

Stickney-Forest View Library, 6800 W 43rd St in Stickney

Streamwood Village Hall, 301 E Irving Park Rd in Streamwood

Tinley Park Village Hall, 16250 S Oak Park Ave in Tinley Park

Wheeling (Chamber Park), 131 N Wolf Rd in Wheeling

Wilmette (Centennial Ice Rinks), 2300 Old Glenview Rd in Wilmette