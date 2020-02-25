These Are the Referendum Questions on Voters’ Ballots in Suburban Chicago-Area Counties

In addition to voting for their candidates of choice, many Chicago-area voters will have a chance to weigh in on various referendum questions using their ballots for the Illinois primary elections on March 17.

While county officials oversee local elections, the questions specific to certain municipalities will only appear on ballots for residents of those areas.

To be prepared before heading to your polling place, here's a look at every proposal appearing on ballots in DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, McHenry and Will counties —

DEKALB COUNTY

Village of Maple Park – Shall the corporate authorities of the Village of Maple Park permit the operation of Recreational Cannabis Businesses within the limits of the corporate boundaries of Maple Park, subject statutorily permissible zoning restrictions and taxation?

Village of Shabbona - Shall the Village of Shabbona borrow $1,296,900.00 from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Revolving Loan Program for purposes of: a) construction of a new water treatment plant to provide a reliable second source of safe drinking water to Village residents; and b) improving and extending the water distribution system to meet minimum fire flow requirements at three locations within the Village?

DUPAGE COUNTY

Village of Burr Ridge - Shall the Village of Burr Ridge become a home rule unit?

Village of Lemont - Shall the Village of Lemont, in Counties of Cook, Will and DuPage, Illinois, allow the operation of a recreational cannabis (marijuana) dispensary within its jurisdiction?

City of Naperville - Shall the City of Naperville, in light of state legislation legalizing the possession, consumption, and sale of recreational adult use cannabis, allow the sale of recreational adult use cannabis within its jurisdiction?

Unincorporated Bloomingdale Township - Proposition to ask voters if they would like to increase the special police district property tax levy to add an additional deputy assigned to the unincorporated areas of the township: Should the special police district property tax levy be increased to add an additional deputy assigned to the unincorporated areas of the township?

Winfield Fire Protection District - Shall the limiting rate under the Property Extension Limitation Law for the Winfield Fire Protection District, Winfield and Milton Townships, DuPage County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to 89.4% above the limiting rate for the 2018 levy year and be equal to .6900% of the equalized assessed valuation of the taxable property therein for the 2019 levy year? The amount of taxes extended at the most recent limiting rate would be $2,535,224. The amount of taxes that would be extended if this referendum passes would be $4,803,143. If the proposition were to pass, the owner of a single-family home with a fair cash market value of $100,000.00 at the time of the referendum would pay $121.40 in additional taxes. If the proposition is approved, the aggregate extension for 2020 will be determined by the limiting rate set forth in the proposition, rather than the otherwise applicable limiting rate calculated under the provisions of the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (commonly known as the Property Tax Cap Law).

Wood Dale Fire Protection District No. 1 - Proposition to increase the extension limitation of the wood dale fire protection district: Shall the extension limitation under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Wood Dale Fire Protection District, DuPage County, Illinois be increased from 5% or the percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index over the prior levy year to 30% per year for levy year 2020? (1) For the 2020 levy year the approximate amount of the additional tax extendable against property containing a single family residence and having a fair market value at the time of the referendum of $100,000 is estimated to be $80.32.

Yorkfield Fire Protection District - Proposition to increase the limiting rate of the Yorkfield Fire Protection District: Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Yorkfield Fire Protection District, Cook and DuPage Counties, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to 0.20% above the limiting rate for fire protection and ambulance purposes for levy year 2018 and be equal to 0.4186% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2020? 1. The approximate amount of taxes extendable at the most recent extended limiting rate is $117,196, and the approximate amount of taxes extendable if the proposition is approved is $224,420. 2. For the 2020 levy year the approximate amount of the additional tax extendable against property containing a single-family residence and having a fair market value at the time of referendum of $100,000 is estimated to be $66.67 in DuPage County and $58.22 in Cook County. 3. If the proposition is approved, the aggregate extension for 2020 will be determined by the limiting rate set forth in the proposition, rather than the otherwise applicable limiting rate calculated under the provisions of the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (commonly known as the Property Tax Cap Law).

School District 45 - Proposition to issue $30,000,000 school building bonds: Shall the Board of Education of School District Number 45, DuPage County, Illinois, build and equip a new early childhood center, improve the sites of, build and equip additions to and alter, repair and equip existing school buildings, including installing school safety, security and technology improvements, making improvements to science labs and music rooms and renovating other instructional spaces, constructing improvements necessary to accommodate full-day kindergarten, increasing parking and improving drop-off zones, and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $30,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

GRUNDY COUNTY

Village of Seneca – Should the Village of Seneca allow legal adult-use cannabis businesses to operate within village limits?

KANE COUNTY

Batavia Park District - Proposition to issue $27,140,000 park bond: Shall the Batavia Park District, Kane County, Illinois, build and equip an indoor recreational activity center, acquire and improve land therefor and issue its bonds to the amount of $27,140,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Big Rock Township - Proposition to authorize enhanced township authority for regulation of refuse collection and disposal

Community School District 220 - Proposition to issue $147,000,000 school building bonds

Dundee Township – Shall Dundee Township levy an annual tax of not to exceed .15% for the purpose of providing community mental health facilities and services including facilities and services for the person with a developmental disability or a substance use disorder?

Elgin Township – Shall Elgin Township levy an annual tax of not to exceed .15% for the purpose of providing community mental health facilities and services including facilities and services for the person with a developmental disability or a substance abuse disorder?

Gail Borden Library – Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for Gail Borden Public Library District, Kane County and Cook County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to 0.08765% above the limiting rate for levy year 2018 in Kane County, Illinois and by an additional amount equal to 0.0850% above the limiting rate for levy year 2018 in Cook County, Illinois for the purpose of the establishment, maintenance, and support of a public library and be equal to 0.486% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2020?

McHenry County Regional Schools – Should the McHenry County Board pursue a new structure of the office of McHenry County Regional Superintendent of Schools, or enter into an agreement with another Regional Office of Education to share it’s services?

Oswego School District 308 – Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for Oswego Community Unit School District Number 308, Kendall, Kane and Will Counties, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to .30% above the limiting rate for school purposes for levy year 2018 and be equal to 5.32922% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2020?

Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District – Proposition to issue $8,500,000 general obligation bonds

Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District – Shall the trustees of the Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District be elected, rather than appointed?

Town and Country Library District – Proposition to create a new tax rate for IMRF employer contribution purposes: Shall the Town and Country Public Library District, Kane County, Illinois, be authorized to levy a new tax for Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF) benefits and have an additional tax of 0.02% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein extended for such purposes?

Village of Hoffman Estates – Shall the Village of Hoffman Estates encourage the creation of a full interchange at Beverly Road and the I-90 Jane Addams Memorial Tollway?

Village of Hoffman Estates – Shall the Village of Hoffman Estates encourage the development of entertainment venues within the Village of Hoffman Estates’ Economic Development Area?

Village of Hoffman Estates – Shall the Village of Hoffman Estates encourage the State of Illinois to appoint judges based on merit?

Village of Maple Park – Shall the corporate authorities of the Village of Maple Park permit the operation of Recreational Cannabis Businesses within the limits of the corporate boundaries of Maple Park, subject statutorily permissible zoning restrictions and taxation

Village of Pingree Grove - Proposition to authorize a new tax rate under the property tax extension limitation law: Shall the Village of Pingree Grove, Kane County, Illinois be authorized to levy a new tax for police protection purposes and have an additional tax of 0.6% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein extended for such purposes?

West Dundee Fire Protection District – Shall the West Dundee Fire Protection District dissolve and be consolidated into the Rutland Dundee Fire Protection District?

KENDALL COUNTY

Oswego Community Unit School District Number 308 - Proposition to increase the limiting Rate of Oswego Community Unit School District Number 308: Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for Oswego Community Unit School District Number 308, Kendall, Kane and Will Counties, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to .30% above the limiting rate for school purposes for levy year 2018 and be equal to 5.32922% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2020? (1) The approximate amount of taxes extendable at the most recently extended limiting rate is $100,337,282, and the approximate amount of taxes extendable if the proposition is approved is $106,322,541. (2) For the 2020 levy year the approximate amount of the additional tax extendable against property containing a single family residence and having a fair market value at the time of the referendum of $100,000 is estimated to be $100. (3) If the proposition is approved, the aggregate extension for 2020 will be determined by the limiting rate set forth in the proposition, rather than the otherwise applicable limiting rate calculated under the provisions of the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (commonly known as the Property Tax Cap Law).

Road District of the Township of Oswego - Proposition to abolish the Road District of the Township of Oswego: Shall the Road District of the Township of Oswego be abolished with all the rights, powers, duties, assets, property, liabilities, obligations, and responsibilities being assumed by the Township of Oswego?

LAKE COUNTY

Village of Hawthorn Woods - Proposition To Increase The Limiting Rate: Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Village of Hawthorn Woods, Lake County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to 0.205877% above the limiting rate for corporate purposes for levy year 2018 and be equal to 0.627335% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2020? (1) The approximate amount of taxes extendable at the most recently extended limiting rate is $1,995,953.43, and the approximate amount of taxes extendable if the proposition is approved is $2,970,953.41. (2) For the 2020 levy year the approximate amount of the additional tax extendable against property containing a single family residence and having a fair market value at the time of the referendum of $100,000 is estimated to be $68.63. (3) If the proposition is approved, the aggregate extension for 2020 will be determined by the limiting rate set forth in the proposition, rather than the otherwise applicable limiting rate calculated under the provisions of the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (commonly known as the Property Tax Cap Law).

Village of Libertyville - Public Question Regarding The Authority To Enact A Non-Home Rule Sales Tax In The Amount Of 1% For The Village Of Libertyville: "Shall the corporate authorities of the Village of Libertyville, Lake County, Illinois, be authorized to levy a Non-Home Rule Municipal Retailers' Occupation Tax and a Non-Home Rule Municipal Service Occupation Tax each at a rate of one (1%) percent for expenditures on municipal operations, expenditures on public infrastructure, or property tax relief?"

Village of Wheeling - Proposition To Determine Whether The Village Clerk Should Be An Appointed Position: Shall the Village Clerk of the Village of Wheeling be appointed by the President, with the advice and consent of the Board of Trustees, rather than be elected?

Barrington Comm Unit School District #220 - Proposition To Issue $147,000,000 School Building Bonds: Shall the Board of Education of Barrington Community Unit School District Number 220, Lake, Cook, Kane and McHenry Counties, Illinois, build and equip additions to and alter, repair and equip existing buildings, including but not limited to renovating instructional spaces, restrooms and food service areas, installing school safety and security improvements, replacing roofs and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems and constructing additions to eliminate mobile classrooms, improve school sites and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $147,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Beach Park C.C. School District #3 - Proposition To Issue $23,000,000.00 School Building Bonds: Shall the Board of Education of Beach Park C.C. School District #3, Lake County, Illinois, improve the sites, safety and security of and alter, repair and equip Beach Park Middle School, Kenneth Murphy School, Oak Crest School, Newport School, and Howe School and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $23,000,000.00 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Fox Lake Grade School District #114 - Proposition To Increase The Limiting Rate: Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for Fox Lake Grade School District Number 114, Lake County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to 0.59% above the limiting rate for school purposes for levy year 2018 and be equal to 3.638978% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2020? (1) The approximate amount of taxes extendable at the most recently extended limiting rate is $6,761,657, and the approximate amount of taxes extendable if the proposition is approved is $8,070,088. (2) For the 2020 levy year the approximate amount of the additional tax extendable against property containing a single family residence and having a fair market value at the time of the referendum of $100,000 is estimated to be $197. (3) If the proposition is approved, the aggregate extension for 2020 will be determined by the limiting rate set forth in the proposition, rather than the otherwise applicable limiting rate calculated under the provisions of the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (commonly known as the Property Tax Cap Law).

Lake Villa C.C. School District #41 - Proposition To Issue $30,700,000 School Building Bonds: Shall the Board of Education of Lake Villa Community Consolidated School District Number 41, Lake County, Illinois, alter, repair and equip the B.J. Hooper Elementary, Olive C. Martin Elementary, William L. Thompson Elementary and Peter J. Palombi Middle School Buildings and improve the sites thereof, including, without limitation, constructing security and safety improvements, increasing accessibility under the Americans with Disabilities Act, maintaining infrastructure and renovating learning areas, and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $30,700,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

First Fire Protection Dist of Antioch Twp - A Public Question To Increase The Limiting Rate To Provide Fire And Ambulance Service: Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the First Fire Protection District of Antioch Township, Lake County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to .244108% above the limiting rate for the purpose of providing Fire Protection and Ambulance service for levy year 2018 and be equal to .8% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2020? (1) The approximate amount of taxes extendable at the most recently extended limiting rate is $3,576,769.30, and the approximate amount of taxes extendable if the proposition is approved is $5,147,430.50. (2) For the 2020 levy year the approximate amount of the additional tax extendable against property containing a single family residence and having a fair market value at the time of the referendum of $100,000 is estimated to be $81.37. (3) If the proposition is approved, the aggregate extension for 2020 will be determined by the limiting rate set forth in the proposition, rather than the otherwise applicable limiting rate calculated under the provisions of the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (commonly known as the Property Tax Cap Law).

LASALLE COUNTY

Village of Grand Ridge – Shall the Village of Grand Ridge, LaSalle County, Illinois, issue waterworks revenue bonds up to the amount of $1,047,000 to pay all or a part of the cost of constructing waterworks system improvements?

Minonk Fire Protection District – Shall the Minonk Fire Protection District levy a special tax at a rate not to exceed .40% of the value of all taxable property within the district as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue for the purpose of providing an ambulance service?

Village of Seneca – Should the Village of Seneca allow legal adult-use cannabis businesses to operate within village limits?

City of Streator – Shall the annual library tax for corporate purposes in the City of Streator be increased from 0.15% to 0.23%?

City of Wenona – Shall Section 1-6-1 of the Wenona City Code be amended to provide for the at-large election of the six members of the City Council (changing the present system where two members of the City Council are elected from each of the City’s three wards)?

MCHENRY COUNTY

Barrington Unit School District #220 - Proposition to issue $147,000,000 school building bonds: “Shall the Board of Education of Barrington Community Unit School District Number 220, Lake, Cook, Kane and McHenry Counties, Illinois, build and equip additions to and alter, repair and equip existing buildings, including but not limited to renovating instructional spaces, restrooms and food service areas, installing school safety and security improvements, replacing roofs and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems and constructing additions to eliminate mobile classrooms, improve school sites and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $147,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?”

McHenry Township - ADVISORY referenda of public policy for consideration as to whether McHenry Township shall fund, operate and manage a McHenry Township senior and disabled transportation program for all McHenry Township senior and disabled residents: “Shall McHenry Township Fund, Operate, and Manage a McHenry Township Senior and Disabled Transportation Program for all McHenry Township Senior and Disabled Residents.”

McHenry Township – Proposition to dissolve McHenry Township and transfer to McHenry County: “Shall McHenry Township, together with any road districts wholly within the boundaries of McHenry Township, be dissolved on, June 21, 2020 with all of the township and road district property, assets, personnel, obligations, and liabilities being transferred to McHenry County?”

Nunda Township – Proposition to dissolve Nunda Township: “Shall Nunda Township, together with any road districts wholly within the boundaries of Nunda Township, be dissolved on May 18, 2037 with all of the township and road district property, assets, personnel, obligations, and liabilities being transferred to McHenry County?”

McHenry County Regional Office of Education – Advisory proposition regarding the office of McHenry County Regional Superintendent of Schools: "Should the McHenry County Board pursue a new structure of the office of McHenry County Regional Superintendent of Schools, or enter into an agreement with another Regional Office of Education to share it's services?"

Wonder Lake Fire Protection District – Proposition to create a new tax rate for emergency and rescue fund purposes: Shall the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District, McHenry County, Illinois, be authorized to levy a new tax for emergency and rescue crews and equipment purposes and have an additional tax of .10% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein extended for such purposes? (1) The approximate amount of taxes extend able at the most recently extended limiting rate is $963,994, and the approximate amount of taxes extendable if the proposition is approved is $1,152,054. (2) For the 2020 levy year the approximate amount of the additional tax extendable against property containing a single family residence and having a fair market value at the time of the referendum of $100,000 is estimated to be $33.33.

Village of Oakwood Hills – Proposition to dissolve the municipality of Oakwood Hills: Shall the municipal corporation of the Village of Oakwood Hills be dissolved?

WILL COUNTY

City of Naperville – Proposition on whether the city of Naperville should allow recreational adult use cannabis to be sold within its jurisdiction

Village of Beecher – Shall a park district be created in the village of Beecher

Village of Lemont – Shall the village of Lemont allow operation of a cannabis dispensary

Village of Rockdale – Should the village of Rockdale allow adult-use cannabis business enterprises

Village of Rockdale – Should the village of Rockdale permanently close Meadow Ave at its access points to Interstate 80

Wilton Township – Proposition to create a new tax rate for joint bridge tax purposes

Island Park District - Proposition to increase debt service extension bases

New Lenox Public Library – Proposition to increase limiting rate

Oswego Community Unit School District 308 – Proposition to increase limiting rate

Peotone Community Unit School District 207-U - Proposition to increase limiting rate

East Joliet Fire Protection District - Proposition to issue $3,000,000 general obligation bonds

Lockport Township Fire Protection District - Proposition to create a new tax rate for emergency and rescue fund purposes

You can see questions on ballots of Chicago and suburban Cook County voters here.