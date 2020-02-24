These Are the Referendum Questions on Chicago, Suburban Cook County Voters’ Ballots

In addition to voting for their candidates of choice, Cook County residents will have a chance to weigh in on various referendum questions using their ballots on March 17.

While county officials oversee local elections, the questions specific to certain municipalities will only appear on ballots for residents of those areas.

To be prepared before heading to your polling place, here's a look at every other proposal appearing on ballots in municipalities across Chicago and suburban Cook County —

CHICAGO

3rd Ward, Precincts 2, 7, 8, 18, 23, 24, 28, 29, 37, 38 – Advisory referendum on whether a senior center should be built in the Bronzeville neighborhood

SUBURBAN COOK COUNTY