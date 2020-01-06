When Can I Vote? Key 2020 Dates in the Upcoming Presidential Election

Along with a new decade, 2020 also brings a presidential election on the horizon. What are some of the important dates you need to know? They'll be here sooner than you might think.

Feb. 3: Iowa caucuses

Feb. 11: New Hampshire primaries

Feb. 19: Democratic primary debate co-hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and The Nevada Independent

Feb. 22: Nevada Democratic caucuses

Feb. 29: South Carolina Democratic primary

March 3: Super Tuesday - 16 primaries or caucuses, including California and Texas, with the largest amount of delegates at play in one day

March 10: Michigan primaries - along with five other states

March 17: Illinois primaries - along with Arizona, Florida and Ohio

April 7: Wisconsin primaries

May 5: Indiana primaries

July 13-16: Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee

Aug. 24-27: Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina

Sept. 29: 1st presidential debate at the University of Notre Dame

Oct. 7: Vice presidential debate at the University of Utah

Oct. 15: 2nd presidential debate at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor

Oct. 22: 3rd presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville

Nov. 3: General election, nationwide