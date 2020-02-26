How to Find Early Voting Locations in the Chicago Area’s Suburban Counties

Already made up your mind on who to vote for - and want to avoid the Election Day rush?

You can vote early at dozens of locations across Chicago's suburban counties every day through March 16. With the exception of Will County, if your county offers multiple early voting locations, you can pick whichever one is most convenient for you.

If you live in Chicago, you can find all 52 early voting locations in the city, as well as their hours, here. Suburban Cook County voters have 54 options to vote early, which can all be found here.

While a government-issued photo ID is not required to vote under Illinois law, it can be helpful to bring one should any questions about registration, address, signature, or more arise during the voting process.

If you're not registered, but still wish to vote, you can register and cast your ballot at the same time under grace period registration, however, in order to do so, you must bring two forms of identification, one of which has your current address.

If you choose to vote on election day, you must go to your specific polling place - not any of the early voting locations.

To find out where and when you can cast your ballot ahead of the big day, click on your county's name to be redirected to its election authority's page on early voting:

DeKalb County

DuPage County

Grundy County

Kane County

Kankakee County

Kendall County

Lake County

LaSalle County

McHenry County

Will County