How to Find Your Chicago-Area Polling Place for the Primary Election

Planning to vote in Illinois' primary election on March 17? If so, do you know where?

If you want to cast your ballot early, you can do so every day through March 16, the day before election day, with more early voting locations opening on March 2. With the exception of Will County, if your county offers multiple early voting locations, you can pick whichever one is most convenient for you. 

But if you prefer to vote on election day itself, you only have one option: your designated polling place. To find out where that is, click the name of your county (or city, if you live in Chicago) to go to your local election authority's website.

You're not required to bring a government-issued photo ID to vote under Illinois law, but it can be helpful to bring one should any questions about registration, address or anything else arise during the voting process.

Chicago

Suburban Cook County 

DeKalb County

DuPage County

Grundy County

Kane County

Kankakee County

Kendall County

Lake County

LaSalle County

McHenry County

Will County

