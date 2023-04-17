Curfews, Bag Checks at Beaches to be Enforced After ‘Reckless, Disruptive and Violent' Behavior: CPD

Following "reckless, disruptive and violent" behavior that occurred downtown this past weekend, Chicago police on Monday evening announced additional security measures, including bag checks at beach entry points and a curfew for minors at Millennium Park.

The Chicago Police Department issued a statement condemning the behaviors that took place when large groups descended on downtown, saying it "will not be tolerated." A total of 15 people were arrested late Saturday night after what appeared to be hundreds of people gathered near Millennium Park. In one instance, two teenagers were shot in the area of State and Madison streets in the middle of a large crowd.

A similar situation unfolded one day earlier at 31st Street Beach, when a 14-year-old boy was shot during a large gathering billed as a "teen trend" meetup. As a result, police said they will establish bag checks at beach entry points and reinstate a curfew for minors at Millennium Park.

This past summer, Mayor Lori Lightfoot implemented a 6 p.m. curfew from Thursday through Sunday at the park for "all unaccompanied minors" under the age of 18, whether they are visitors or residents. A separate 10 p.m. citywide curfew is in effect seven days a week for those 17 years old and under.

In the statement, CPD said its top priority is the safety and well being of residents and visitors - including the city's youth.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a total of 15 people — nine adults and six minors — were arrested late Saturday night after what appeared to be hundreds of people gathered near Millennium Park, with some engaging in “reckless and disruptive behavior,” police said.

"We encourage our young people to be safe and responsible as they enjoy their weekends, but anyone engaged in criminal activity will be arrested and held accountable," the statement read, in part.

An increased police and command staff presence will be available at gatherings citywide, authorities said, adding that Strategic Decision Support Centers will be monitoring all activity and police cameras "to assist in the proactive reallocation of resources when necessary."

As the weather gets warmer and more people are expected to head outdoors, Chicago police strongly encourage parents to accompany their teenagers or have them under the supervision of a responsible adult.

The full statement from the Chicago Police Department is below:

"The Chicago Police Department’s top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our residents and visitors, including our city’s youth. The reckless, disruptive and violent behavior that was seen downtown this past weekend will not be tolerated. We encourage our young people to be safe and responsible as they enjoy their weekends, but anyone engaged in criminal activity will be arrested and held accountable.

We actively and continuously review open source social media and additional resources will be available to protect those who are visiting, living or working in the areas of large gatherings. Resources include an increased police and command staff presence at these gatherings citywide. Our Strategic Decision Support Centers (SDSCs) will also be monitoring all activity and police cameras to assist in the proactive reallocation of resources when necessary.

Additional security measures such as bag checks at beach entry points and the curfew for minors at Millennium Park will also be in place. CPD is also working closely with youth and outreach workers for when these gatherings occur.

We strongly encourage parents to accompany their teens or have them remain under the supervision of a responsible adult. We will continue working alongside our community organizations and leaders to provide safe spaces and alternatives for our youth across the city."