Chicago Police Report 15 Arrests Amid ‘Reckless, Disruptive' Behavior in Large Downtown Gatherings

Chicago police reported more than one dozen arrests after large groups gathered in the downtown area and at local beaches over the weekend, with several individuals shot and property damaged in some instances.

According to a press release, police reported 15 arrests, with nine adults and six juveniles placed into custody on a variety of charges.

“CPD responded to several large groups of juveniles and young adults in the downtown district engaging in reckless and disruptive behavior, putting themselves and the public at risk for harm,” officials said.

Most charges were for reckless conduct, but a 16-year-old male was charged with unlawful use of a weapon in connection with one of the shootings that took place.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

A 14-year-old male was shot Friday night during a gathering near 31st Street Beach, according to police. The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the left thigh.

Another shooting took place in the first block of East Washington during another gathering Saturday night. Two teens were shot in that incident, with both taken to area hospitals in fair condition, according to police.

Several cars were damaged during incidents on both evenings, and the Chicago Transit Authority altered bus routes and bypassed several downtown train stations due to police activity Saturday night.

Police say that downtown is open to all residents, but urged individuals to behave responsibly.

“Everyone is welcomed and encouraged to enjoy all that Chicago has to offer, including the popular downtown area, but criminal activity will never be tolerated,” police said. “Those engaged in criminal activity will be arrested and held accountable.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also issued a statement, and while she says she recognized that many of the teens gathered to enjoy themselves, she also said others were involved in “reckless, disrespectful and unlawful behavior,” and that accountability for those issues is shared among many groups.

“As I have said before, we as a city cannot and will not allow any of our public spaces to become a platform for criminal conduct,” she said. “Most importantly, parents and guardians must know where their children are, and be responsible for their actions.”

Lightfoot said she had spoken with acting Police Supt. Eric Carter about the issues, and that businesses have reached out to express concerns.

Police say they will “make adjustments” to address the “teen trends” issue.

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson says he does not condone the behavior of those arrested, but that bigger-picture issues must be kept in mind.

“It is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities,” he said. “Our city must work together to create spaces for youth to gather safely and responsibly, under adult guidance and supervision, to ensure that every part of our city remains welcome for both residents and visitors.”