Teen Curfew at Millennium Park To Be Enforced Following ‘Violent, Disruptive' Behavior, CPD Says

Curfew for minors, bag checks and more are on the way, the Chicago Police Department says, after large gatherings of teens downtown this past weekend exhibited what officials are referring to as "reckless" and "violent" behavior.

"The Chicago Police Department’s top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our residents and visitors, including our city’s youth," a Monday statement from the department read. "The reckless, disruptive and violent behavior that was seen downtown this past weekend will not be tolerated. We encourage our young people to be safe and responsible as they enjoy their weekends, but anyone engaged in criminal activity will be arrested and held accountable."

People jumping on cars in the middle of the street, swarms of young people running down busy roads and drivers performing burnouts were among the scenes that played out during large, "disruptive" gatherings of mainly teenagers in downtown Chicago Friday at 31st Street Beach, and Saturday near Millennium Park.

According to officials, a total of 15 people -- nine adults and six minors -- were arrested late Saturday night, most on charges of reckless conduct.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

MORE: 2 Teens Shot as Large Crowds Gathered Downtown Chicago Late Saturday

“CPD responded to several large groups of juveniles and young adults in the downtown district engaging in reckless and disruptive behavior, putting themselves and the public at risk for harm,” officials said of the arrests.

As the dust settles on the events of the weekend, here's a breakdown of what CPD says enforcement will look like, and how local leaders and activists have responded.

CPD Vows to Add 'Additional Security Measures'

According to the statement released Monday, CPD says it will implement "additional security measures such as bag checks at beach entry points and the curfew for minors at Millennium Park will also be in place."

This past summer, Mayor Lori Lightfoot implemented a 6 p.m. curfew from Thursday through Sunday at the park for "all unaccompanied minors" under the age of 18, whether they are visitors or residents.

A separate 10 p.m. citywide curfew is in effect seven days a week for those 17 years old and under.

"CPD is also working closely with youth and outreach workers for when these gatherings occur," the statement continues."

The full statement from the Chicago Police Department is below:

"The Chicago Police Department’s top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our residents and visitors, including our city’s youth. The reckless, disruptive and violent behavior that was seen downtown this past weekend will not be tolerated. We encourage our young people to be safe and responsible as they enjoy their weekends, but anyone engaged in criminal activity will be arrested and held accountable.

We actively and continuously review open source social media and additional resources will be available to protect those who are visiting, living or working in the areas of large gatherings. Resources include an increased police and command staff presence at these gatherings citywide. Our Strategic Decision Support Centers (SDSCs) will also be monitoring all activity and police cameras to assist in the proactive reallocation of resources when necessary.

Additional security measures such as bag checks at beach entry points and the curfew for minors at Millennium Park will also be in place. CPD is also working closely with youth and outreach workers for when these gatherings occur.

We strongly encourage parents to accompany their teens or have them remain under the supervision of a responsible adult. We will continue working alongside our community organizations and leaders to provide safe spaces and alternatives for our youth across the city."

Mayor-Elect Johnson: 'It is Not Constructive to Demonize Youth'

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson both issued statements regarding the chaotic scenes that erupted in the downtown area this weekend.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said while many of the young people gathered to have a good time and enjoy the weather, some were involved in "reckless, disrespectful and unlawful behavior."

"As I have said before, we as a city cannot and will not allow any of our public spaces to become a platform for criminal conduct," the mayor's statement read, in part. "Most importantly, parents and guardians must know where their children are and be responsible for their actions. Instilling the important values of respect for people and property must begin at home."

Lightfoot noted that Chicago police leadership has assured her they will "make the necessary adjustments to address these teen trends issues as we move into the summer months."

Through his transition committee Chicago for the People, Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson issued a statement, writing "in no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend."

"It is unacceptable and has no place in our city," he said. "However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities."



Johnson went on to say "our city must work together to create spaces for youth to gather safely and responsibly."

What Activists Say

As Chicago police implement new safety measures in downtown and at the city’s beaches after disturbances occurred over the weekend, activists and leaders are hoping to steer young residents to constructive activities and programs.

“First of all, there are a lot of things to do in the city of Chicago, and committing crimes and violence is not some of the things that our youth should be participating in,” Pastor Corey Brooks of New Beginnings Church said. “And when you talk about demonizing youth, you demonize them when you don’t hold them accountable.”

Brooks’ church says they provide opportunities in Woodlawn and Englewood until 11 p.m. every Friday, with free transportation.

The programs include poetry readings, listening to music, eating pizza and dancing, among other activities.

Father Michael Pfleger of Auburn Gresham’s St. Sabina Church, a noted anti-violence activist in the city, says that his church is offering similar activities.

“We had over 800 kids in the gym all day,” he said.

He also said parents need to take more action in terms of keeping their children out of trouble.

“16-year-olds should not be downtown at 11 o’clock on a Saturday night,” Pfleger said. “Now we have location on our phones. We can tell where people are at at different times. We gotta know where our kids are at for their safety!”

The city of Chicago also says it will work to enhance awareness of opportunities for youth in all 77 of the city’s neighborhoods.

Job opportunities are available through the “One Summer Chicago” program, and the Chicago Park District also has lists of events on their website.