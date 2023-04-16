chicago news

2 Teens Shot as Large Crowds Gathered Downtown Chicago Late Saturday

The two teens were standing in a crowd of people when shots were fired, police said

By NBC 5 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two teenagers were shot in the Loop Saturday night as hundreds of teens gathered downtown Chicago, leading to a massive law enforcement response, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at 9:05 p.m. in the 0-100 block of East Washington Street between State Street and North Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. A preliminary investigation revealed two boys, 16 and 17 years old, were standing in a crowd when shots were fired by an unknown gunman, according to authorities.

The 16-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm and was listed in fair condition at an area hospital. The 17-year-old, meanwhile, was shot in the leg and also reported to be in fair condition.

No one was in custody early Sunday as Area Three detectives continued to investigate.

This article tagged under:

chicago news
