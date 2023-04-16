2 Teens Shot as Large Crowds Gathered Downtown Chicago Late Saturday

Two teenagers were shot in the Loop Saturday night as hundreds of teens gathered downtown Chicago, leading to a massive law enforcement response, according to authorities.
The shooting was reported at 9:05 p.m. in the 0-100 block of East Washington Street between State Street and North Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. A preliminary investigation revealed two boys, 16 and 17 years old, were standing in a crowd when shots were fired by an unknown gunman, according to authorities.
The 16-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm and was listed in fair condition at an area hospital. The 17-year-old, meanwhile, was shot in the leg and also reported to be in fair condition.
No one was in custody early Sunday as Area Three detectives continued to investigate.
