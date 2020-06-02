Chicago Looting, Protests: City Will Reopen, Wrigley Protest Planned

Protesters, many peaceful, gathered and marched in Chicago again Monday as unrest continued for the fourth consecutive night following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Access to Chicago's downtown area remained restricted Monday, with a 9 p.m. curfew again and transit systems shut down for another night.

Still, vandalism and looting continued, with many businesses seeing windows broken and inventory cleared - an effort officials have alleged is "coordinated."

Here are the latest developments from across Chicago:

10:30 a.m.: Chicago Will Enter Phase 3 of Reopening Plan Wednesday

Chicago will enter the third phase of its reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday as planned even after protests and unrest gripped the city, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday.

The next phase of reopening is slated to allow several businesses to reopen with new guidelines and limitations, and small non-essential gatherings of up to 10 people. Some of the businesses allowed to reopen include restaurants for outdoor dining with appropriate social distancing and sanitary measures.

6 a.m.: CTA Service Resumes

CTA service resumed at 6 a.m. but will not operate near the downtown area, the transit agency said. Service on multiple train lines was suspended into the Loop, while bus service will not run from Western Avenue to the lakefront and Fullerton Avenue to 47th Street.

9:15 p.m.: Lake Shore Drive Blocked by Protesters Near Addison

Protesters on Chicago's North Side have blocked both sides of Lake Shore Drive near Addison Monday evening.

Video shows protesters on the roadway, chanting slogans and blocking traffic.

Protests have been going on all evening all over the North Side, with large gatherings reported in Uptown and other locations.

7:53 p.m.: CTA, Metra Suspend Service Again

CTA personnel say that the agency will suspend all rail and bus service effective at 9:30 p.m. due to safety concerns.

Service is expected to resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday, but the agency will provide updates on whether that resumption will be able to take place.

Metra officials also said that their rail service will be suspended once again on Tuesday. Service was also suspended Monday and had been halted at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, and there's no indication of when the agency will resume service at this time.

6:45 p.m.: Hundreds Gathered on Chicago's North Side

Demonstrators have gathered in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood near the intersection of Broadway and Montrose on Monday afternoon.

Sky 5 was over the scene, and Chicago Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa posted a photo of the huge crowds:

Chicago, I love you. This is Uptown right now: pic.twitter.com/hnZxiSsPNY — Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa🌹 (@CDRosa) June 1, 2020

4:30 p.m.: Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation as Looting, Civil Unrest Continue Throughout State

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued a disaster proclamation for numerous counties throughout the state to help with recovery efforts following looting and civil unrest over the weekend.

The proclamation covers Champaign, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Madison, Macon, Sangamon and Will counties, Pritzker announced during a press conference Monday.

“(This order) will allow us to coordinate with state agencies and resources to assist local governments with response and recovery efforts,” Pritzker said.

11:15 a.m.: Quarantine for 14 Days If You Attended Protests or Gatherings, Chicago Health Officials Urge

Chicago health officials urged anyone who attended a protest or gathering over the weekend to self-quarantine at home for 14 days if possible, warning residents that the coronavirus pandemic is not over - even if it's not at the top of mind.

"While we continue to make progress, I am concerned we may see ourselves take a step backward down the line against COVID-19," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at a news conference Monday with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city officials to discuss the protests, looting, vandalism and unrest that gripped the city over the weekend.

"That's because COVID-19 is caused by a virus, and that virus doesn't care about what's going on in the city," Arwady continued, adding that COVID-19 still does not yet have a cure or effective treatmeant and "still takes every opportunity it can to spread."

10:45 a.m.: 699 Arrested Sunday in Looting, Unrest Across Chicago, Police Say

Chicago police arrested at least 699 people Sunday as vandalism, looting, violence and unrest gripped the city once again, Supt. David Brown said Monday.

Brown said the majority of those arrests were made for looting, and 461 of the arrests were made on the city's South and West Sides.

At least 48 people were shot, 17 fatally, across the city, according to police.

10:40 a.m.: Oakbrook Center Mall Closed Again

Oak Brook Police said Oakbrook Center mall will remain closed for a second day Monday.

"Any business wishing to stay open or closed is based on them and not on the Oak Brook Police Department," the department tweeted. "We will protect and serve anyone in our community."

10:30 a.m.: Chicago Saw 65K 911 Calls in 24 Hours

Chicago emergency dispatchers received roughly 65,000 calls to 911 in a 24-hour period as protests, looting, vandalism and violence gripped the city Sunday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

That figure was more than 50,000 calls than dispatchers typically receive in that time frame, Lightfoot said Monday during a news conference to discuss the weekend unrest.

"The police department was responding to these calls as best they could," she said. "The challenge was, it was everywhere. Everywhere.

"If we had a police department three times the size, we would've had a difficult time responding," Lightfoot added. "This is an all-hands-on-deck moment and not just for law enforcement but also for city government and also for you."

