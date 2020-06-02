Pink Line

CTA Suspends Pink Line Service at Request of Public Safety Officials

The CTA has suspended service on the Pink Line Tuesday afternoon at the request of public safety officials.

The agency made the announcement just before 4:30 p.m.:

The Pink Line primarily runs from downtown Chicago to the city’s Southwest Side. It is unclear how long trains will be suspended along the line.

The news comes after several days of service alterations on the public transit system. Trains and buses were completely halted each of the last three days, with some residents complaining that they weren’t given enough notice before suspension of service on Sunday and Monday.

It is unknown whether all train service will be stopped again Tuesday, or whether the city will once again impose a mandatory curfew on residents amid continued protests and reports of looting across the area.

