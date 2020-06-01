699 Arrested Sunday in Looting, Unrest Across Chicago, Police Say

Chicago police arrested at least 699 people Sunday as vandalism, looting, violence and unrest gripped the city once again, Supt. David Brown said Monday.

Brown said the majority of those arrests were made for looting, and 461 of the arrests were made on the city's South and West Sides.

At least 48 people were shot, 17 fatally, across the city, according to police.

Authorities said 132 officers were also injured Sunday, including one with a broken arm and one who suffered a heart attack.

"They get drawn into the crowd without enough officers to support them, and then they get beaten and pummeled," Brown said.

Officers recovered 64 guns in incidents across Chicago, Brown said.

Sunday marked the third consecutive night of protests in Chicago calling for justice after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd earlier in the week in an incident captured on cellphone video.

While many demonstrations remained largely peaceful, looting and vandalism also erupted in Chicago area Saturday and Sunday nights, with windows broken, stores ransacked, fires set and more.

Authorities said at least 240 people were arrested, six people were shot, one fatally, and 20 officers were injured, some requiring hospitalization, on Saturday night - numbers eclipsed by arrests and injuries the following day.

After Saturday's activity, largely concentrated in the city's downtown area, Chicago officials shut down most roads and transit service into the Loop to everyone except residents and essential workers.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker also activated a contingent of the Illinois National Guard to Chicago at Lightfoot's request early Sunday. With access to the city's downtown area restricted, the largely peaceful protests as well as the looting and vandalism spread to other parts of the city and the surrounding suburbs.

Chicago and several suburbs put a curfew in place, shut down transit altogether and advised residents to stay home as the unrest continued.