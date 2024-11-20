Barrington

Barrington man charged with murder in killing of Lake County doctor to appear in court

According to Barrington police, the shooting was part of a "domestic-related incident between family members

By Patrick Fazio

The suburban man accused of shooting and killing a prominent Lake County endocrinologist will make his first court appearance Wednesday, according to officials.

According to officials, William R. Zientek, 46, of Barrington, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder in connection to the killing of 42-year-old Dr. Olga Duchon, an endocrinologist who lived in Vernon Hills.

The shooting took place about 5:40 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of W. Russell Street, Barrington Police said. When officers arrived, they found Duchon with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Duchon was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Barrington Police later said the shooting was an isolated incident, and was part of a "domestic-related incident between family members."

Less than two hours before the shooting, Duchon was the guest speaker at a meeting held by the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America, a fellow doctor told NBC Chicago. Duchon was the founder of HLS Endocrinology Care in Mundelein and board certified in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and Obesity Medicine, according to the practice's website.

“I was shocked, stunned. I didn’t believe it,” Dr. Maria Hrycelak, president of the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America said. “I just talked to her. I just shook her hand. I said great presentation.”

According to officials, Zientek will appear Wednesday in a Rolling Meadows courthouse for a detention hearing.

