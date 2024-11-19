Man charged in killing of prominent suburban doctor

A man has been charged in the killing of a prominent doctor in suburban Barrington, according to officials.

Authorities said Barrington man William R. Zientek, 46, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection to the killing of 42-year-old Dr. Olga Duchon, an endocrinologist who lived in Vernon Hills.

Officers responded Sunday afternoon to a residence in the 400 block of West Russell Street for reports of a shooting, and located Duchon with a gunshot wound to the chest upon arrival.

Duchon was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The shooting, which police said was an isolated incident, left the typically quiet neighborhood stunned.

“I was very shocked because something like this never happened in this complex, like everyone always feels like it’s safe,” neighbor Jeremy Chen told NBC Chicago.

It's unclear why Duchon was in Barrington, but police there describe the shooting as a “domestic-related incident between family members.”

“The guy that lived there. He was very, very nice and kind and there was a little child, a little girl. You would always see him walking around with her,” neighbor Barb Potaniec said.

Just hours before her death, Duchon spoke to the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America in Wheeling.

“I was shocked, stunned. I didn’t believe it,” Dr. Maria Hrycelak, president of the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America said. “I just talked to her. I just shook her hand. I said great presentation.”

Zientek is due in court Wednesday in Rolling Meadows for a detention hearing.