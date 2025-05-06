Rep. Robin Kelly, who has represented parts of the south suburbs for more than a decade, is joining the race to become Illinois’ next senator.

Kelly, who was first elected to Congress in 2013, is the second Democrat to officially announce their candidacy to replace Sen. Dick Durbin, who announced he will not seek reelection in 2026.

In her first interview since her announcement, Kelly told NBC Chicago that her work at every level of government, local to federal, makes her the best candidate for the job.

“My district right now is urban, suburban and rural, so I work in a district that definitely is the state of Illinois, and I've worked statewide before,” she said. “I know people from the bottom of the state, to the top of the state, east to west.”

Kelly pointed to her work in the healthcare realm as one of her proudest achievements in Congress, along with her efforts to establish the Pullman National Historical Park.

“It was my legislation that extended postpartum coverage for moms from 60 days to a year,” she said. “I’m (also) really proud of Pullman becoming a national park. You can see the growth, the economic development (and) not saying I did it all by myself, but it’s legislation I’m really proud of.”

Facing Kelly will be Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who threw her hat into the ring shortly after Durbin announced he would not seek reelection. Stratton already has big-name support from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and Kelly is undeterred by the challenge of going up against the state’s top Democrat.

“I don’t think anyone is shocked the governor endorsed his lieutenant governor. I think that should be expected,” she said. “I’m hoping that people take a look at all of us that are running. I’ve been an effective leader. I’m a fighter. I’ve been standing up to Donald Trump just in these last three months, with my town hall meetings, with my face-to-face or my teletown hall meetings. I mean, the proof is in the pudding of the work I’ve done.”

When asked about a report from NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern that Pritzker’s political team is trying to dissuade contenders from challenging Stratton in the primary, Kelly was blunt.

“I believe that everyone has the right to run,” she said. “That’s why I’m running, and I feel like I have what it takes to run, whether someone wants me to run or not.”

Kelly said she would aim to enact more healthcare reform if elected to the Senate, and would also pursue other bills on a host of other topics.

“I look at gun violence prevention as a public health crisis,” she said. “I definitely would want to continue my work on because I’ve done so much.”

Other candidates are expected to throw their hats into the ring in coming weeks. There has been talk of Kelly’s fellow Congresswoman Lauren Underwood jumping into the race, along with Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who has stacked up an impressive fundraising haul as he mulls a run.

On the Republican side, downstate Rep. Darin LaHood is viewed as a potential contender as he view to become the GOP’s first senator in the state since former Sen. Mark Kirk was defeated by Tammy Duckworth in 2016.

Illinois’ primary will take place in March 2026.