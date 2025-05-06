It's not an uncommon site in Chicago to see people lined up or camped out overnight for tickets to an exclusive event, or a limited release of a product. But early Tuesday morning, many were already lined up as of 4:30 a.m. for something else: A Real ID.

The line, which began to stretch around the block outside the Chicago Real ID Supercenter, at 191 N. Clark Street, comes two-and-a-half hours ahead of the facility opening, and 24 hours before the federal deadline to get the card. Beginning May 7, besides needing a Real ID to fly domestically, you will also need one to access certain federal buildings and facilities.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

But the enforcement of using a Real ID at airports isn't expected to begin immediately, according to officials with the Transportation Security Administration. And in Illinois, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has been warning residents for weeks that they may not need to get a Real ID by the deadline -- or ever.

"We have been screaming from the rooftops for a very long time," Giannoulias said Monday, in a public service announcement.

"To those of you who are waiting in lines for a very long time, please, please, please know that we will be issuing Real IDs for the foreseeable future, probably forever," Giannoulias said Monday. "What we've seen in these lines today are folks that are bringing their kids even though their kids don't need them. They're concerned that they won't be able to get on a plane. Homeland Security has let us know that even after May 7th, there will be essentially a two-year enforcement period where they're not going to not let people onto an airplane. So please make sure you need a Real ID."

Giannoulias also noted that those under 18 do not need a Real ID, that Real IDs are not needed to drive in Illinois.

Plus, there are several other forms of ID that you may already have that are Real ID compliant.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Here's what to know:

What you can use at the airport instead of a Real ID

Those without a Real ID, or Real ID compliant form of identification, should anticipate longer wait times in airport security, the TSA warned last week in Chicago. Travelers without one can expect to see delays, additional screening, and the possibility of not getting through TSA security should their documents not fulfill the requirements, the agency said.

But you may already have an acceptable and complaint form of identification at home. Those include U.S. Passports, Passport cards, or Global Entry.

According TSA, here's the full list of Real ID compliant forms of identification you can use at the airport, though TSA warned the list of acceptable documents could change without notice:

State-issued Enhanced Driver's License (EDL) or Enhanced ID (EID)

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs).

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Illinois Real ID appointments and walk-ins

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office has a section of their website that allows residents to make appointments to get their Real ID-compliant licenses and cards. But beware, officials say, Real ID appointments may be hard to get.

"Due to the federally-mandated Real ID requirements, our facilities and website have been overwhelmed with requests for Real IDs," a message on the Illinois Secretary of States website said. "As a result, we’re asking everyone to make sure they really need a REAL ID before booking an appointment or visiting a facility. The May 7th date is NOT a final deadline and everyone can travel with a valid U.S. Passport. Thank you."

As part of the ongoing efforts to work through the increased demand, the office added nearly 2,500 additional daily appointments at the 44 appointment-only DMVs in Chicago and its suburbs, according to a press release.

At 191 N. Clark St. in downtown Chicago, there's also a "Real ID Supercenter," reserved for walk-ins.

Giannoulious announced the new downtown supercenter, equipped with 30 individual service counters, earlier this year. The center, which accommodates walk-ins only, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Photos and video from the supercenter in recent weeks have showed long lines, winding around for blocks.

Real ID Checklist: What to bring to your appointment

Below, you'll find a checklist of all the necessary documents you will need to submit at a DMV facility.

How much does a Real ID cost?

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the cards will cost $30, the same cost for a regular Illinois driver’s license or identification card.