All aboard! The iconic Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its first stop in Illinois Tuesday as part of its tour across the U.S.
According to the latest schedule, the illuminated holiday train, which features free musical performances, will stop in Franklin Park at 7 p.m. Tuesday as one of four stops in Illinois.
This year, the train began its U.S. tour Friday, Nov. 22 with a stop in Brownville, Maine before traveling to more than a dozen other states, including three stops Illinois, 13 stops in Wisconsin and 20 stops in Minnesota.
Here's when the train is stopping in Illinois, and when and where to see it in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train Illinois Stops
Franklin Park - Nov. 26
Time: 7-7:30 p.m.
Location: South side of Ruby Street railway crossing
Performers: American Authors, KT Tunstall
Pingree Grove - Nov. 27
Time: 9-9:30 a.m.
Location: Village Hall - Railroad Street & Reinking Road
Performers: American Authors, KT Tunstall
Byron - Nov. 27
Time: 12-12:30 p.m.
Location: Tower Road
Performers: Tyler Shaw and Shawnee Kish
Gurnee - Dec. 7
Time: 5:15-5:40 p.m.
Location: 4460 Old Grand Ave.
Performers: The Lone Bellow, Tiera Kennedy
Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train Wisconsin Stops
Dec. 7: Sturtevant, Caledonia
Dec. 8: Wauwatosa, Hartland, Oconomowoc, Columbus
Dec. 9: Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston, Tomah, Sparta, La Crosse
Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train Minnesota Stops
Dec. 10: La Crescent, Winona, Wabasha, Hastings
Dec. 11: Cottage Grove, St. Paul/Union Depot
Dec. 12: Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, Minneapolis
Dec. 14: Loretto, Buffalo, Annandale, Kimball
Dec. 15: Glenwood, Alexandria, Detroit Lakes, Mahnomen, Plummer, Thief River Falls
Dec. 16: Elbow Lake, Hankinson, Enderlin
Dec. 17: Carrington, Harvey, Minot, Kenmare
The train's full schedule can be found here.