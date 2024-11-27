Don't miss it! Canadian Pacific Holiday Train makes 2nd stop in Chicago area

Don't miss it -- the famous Canadian Pacific Holiday Train for 2024 on Wednesday will make its second of only three stops in the Chicago area.

The illuminated holiday train, which features free musical performances began its U.S. tour Friday, Nov. 22 in Maine. It rolled into Illinois Tuesday, stopping in Franklin Park. Wednesday, morning, it will arrive in Pingree Grove, beginning at 8:45 a.m., according to village officials. Some road closures will be in effect, with festivities expected to last through 12 p.m.

Later in the day, the train will travel to Byron, in Northwest Illinois.

In December, the train will make its final stop in Illinois, in the northern suburb of Gurnee. In total, the train will stop in more than a dozen other states, including multiple visits to Wisconsin and Minnesota. .

Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train Illinois Stops

Pingree Grove - Nov. 27

Time: 9-9:30 a.m.

Location: Village Hall - Railroad Street & Reinking Road

Performers: American Authors, KT Tunstall

Byron - Nov. 27

Time: 12-12:30 p.m.

Location: Tower Road

Performers: Tyler Shaw and Shawnee Kish

Gurnee - Dec. 7

Time: 5:15-5:40 p.m.

Location: 4460 Old Grand Ave.

Performers: The Lone Bellow, Tiera Kennedy

Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train Wisconsin Stops

Dec. 7: Sturtevant, Caledonia

Dec. 8: Wauwatosa, Hartland, Oconomowoc, Columbus

Dec. 9: Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston, Tomah, Sparta, La Crosse

Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train Minnesota Stops

Dec. 10: La Crescent, Winona, Wabasha, Hastings

Dec. 11: Cottage Grove, St. Paul/Union Depot

Dec. 12: Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, Minneapolis

Dec. 14: Loretto, Buffalo, Annandale, Kimball

Dec. 15: Glenwood, Alexandria, Detroit Lakes, Mahnomen, Plummer, Thief River Falls

Dec. 16: Elbow Lake, Hankinson, Enderlin

Dec. 17: Carrington, Harvey, Minot, Kenmare

The train's full schedule can be found here.