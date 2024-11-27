Don't miss it! Canadian Pacific Holiday Train makes 2nd stop in Chicago area

Don't miss it -- the famous Canadian Pacific Holiday Train for 2024 on Wednesday will make its second of only three stops in the Chicago area.
The illuminated holiday train, which features free musical performances began its U.S. tour Friday, Nov. 22 in Maine. It rolled into Illinois Tuesday, stopping in Franklin Park. Wednesday, morning, it will arrive in Pingree Grove, beginning at 8:45 a.m., according to village officials. Some road closures will be in effect, with festivities expected to last through 12 p.m.
Later in the day, the train will travel to Byron, in Northwest Illinois.
In December, the train will make its final stop in Illinois, in the northern suburb of Gurnee. In total, the train will stop in more than a dozen other states, including multiple visits to Wisconsin and Minnesota. .
Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train Illinois Stops
Pingree Grove - Nov. 27
Time: 9-9:30 a.m.
Location: Village Hall - Railroad Street & Reinking Road
Performers: American Authors, KT Tunstall
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Byron - Nov. 27
Time: 12-12:30 p.m.
Location: Tower Road
Performers: Tyler Shaw and Shawnee Kish
Gurnee - Dec. 7
Time: 5:15-5:40 p.m.
Location: 4460 Old Grand Ave.
Performers: The Lone Bellow, Tiera Kennedy
Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train Wisconsin Stops
Dec. 7: Sturtevant, Caledonia
Dec. 8: Wauwatosa, Hartland, Oconomowoc, Columbus
Dec. 9: Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston, Tomah, Sparta, La Crosse
Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train Minnesota Stops
Dec. 10: La Crescent, Winona, Wabasha, Hastings
Dec. 11: Cottage Grove, St. Paul/Union Depot
Dec. 12: Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, Minneapolis
Dec. 14: Loretto, Buffalo, Annandale, Kimball
Dec. 15: Glenwood, Alexandria, Detroit Lakes, Mahnomen, Plummer, Thief River Falls
Dec. 16: Elbow Lake, Hankinson, Enderlin
Dec. 17: Carrington, Harvey, Minot, Kenmare
The train's full schedule can be found here.