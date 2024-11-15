What are the dates for Chicago's Christkindlmarket? When the Christmas markets open and more

While some favorite Chicago holiday events are opening this weekend, others will have to wait a bit to kick off -- and that includes the city's iconic Christkindlmarket for 2024.

The popular German-style Christmas markets for 2024 take place beginning Nov. 22 through Dec. 24, with only two locations this holiday season: Daley Plaza, at 50 W. Washington St. in Chicago, and suburban Aurora, at RiverEdge Park 360 N. Broadway. Last year, the market set up an additional spot at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville.

According to the website, both markets open starting Nov. 22 and are free admission. Food, drinks, gifts and other items at the market are available for purchase.

"The smell of roasted nuts, fresh pretzels, bratwurst and hot spiced wine, the sound of festive music, and the glimmer of sparkling Christmas ornaments, all in a cozy atmosphere – a visit to the market takes all your senses on a journey," the Christkindlmarket website said. "Visitors can explore vendor products from around the world, participate in special events, and enjoy the unique shopping experience."

A number of souvenir mugs are available at both locations, organizers said: A ceramic, Nutcracker-themed beer stein, a fan-favorite boot shaped mug, and a Nutcracker-shaped mug. Christkindlmarket-themed ornamets will also be available for purchase, the site said.

Hours and dates of operation at each location may vary. More information can be found here.