Christkindlmarket bringing back iconic souvenir as 2024 dates, locations revealed

Though Chicago-area residents are still awaiting cooler temperatures and leaves changing colors, those looking ahead to winter in Chicago have just been given some exciting news.

Christkindlmarket, which opens on Nov. 22 at both its Chicago and Aurora locations, revealed its 2024 souvenir collection this week, with fresh, unique items that serve as perfect seasonal gifts for those attending one of Chicago's most celebrated winter festivals.

The market was held in three locations last year, though a Christkindlmarket will not be held at Wrigleyville this year due to Wrigley Field hosting the 2025 NHL Winter Classic.

Returning to the souvenir collection for the second straight year is a ceramic beer stein that showcases a Nutcracker marching band through a holiday market scene. While the item is available for purchase for $20, it can also be filled with an imported German beer on-site for guests ages 21 and older.

Headlining the 2024 collection is the fan-favorite boot-shaped mug, available at both locations for $9. The mug, which makes its return after a five-year absence, features a black exterior paired with a warm red interior, decorated with holiday designs and festive market scenes.

Making its souvenir collection debut is the new Nutcracker mug, a non-alcoholic beverage mug shaped like the iconic holiday character. Marketed as a companion to the boot mug with a similar red-and-black color scheme, the $9 item also ties in with the market's nutcracker-themed scavenger hunt at the Aurora location.

Returning for its fourth season will be the Boot Ornament, which is hand-painted and glass-blown in Europe. Priced at $43.99 plus tax, the ornament is shaped like the boot mug, featuring mulled wine spices and other intricate details.

For those unable to visit the German-themed festival in person, a gift box featuring the best of the food, drinks and souvenirs Christkindlmarket has to offer is available on the event's website.

Christkindlmarket begins with free admission on Nov. 22 at Chicago's Daley Plaza and Aurora's RiverEdge Park and runs through Christmas Eve.

More information on hours of operation can be found here.