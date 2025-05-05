Editors Note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

The identities of the two female pedestrians struck and killed in a by a car outside a suburban Winnetka Country Club Friday have been released.

The incident, described by Winnetka police as a "serious car accident," took place just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Church and Meadow Roads in Winnetka, outside Indian Hill Country Club. According to police, two women were walking with a baby stroller when a car struck them.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, the victims were identified as Sediqeh Samadi, 37, and Raziyeh Sigary, 58. One was pronounced dead on the scene, and when was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was later declared deceased, officials said.

An infant in the stroller was also hospitalized, according to authorities. The infant was last listed in critical condition.

According to police, the driver and passenger in the vehicle were both transported to a nearby hospital with unspecified injuries.

An obituary posted online for Sigary said she was visiting from Iran and helping to care for her infant grandson. The obituary also stated that authorities believed the driver of the car may experienced a medical emergency. Neither of those details were confirmed by police.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Sheriff’s Police detectives at 708-765-4896.