A stretch of Interstate 55 is closed near suburban Bolingbrook after a beer truck flipped over and knocked down a light pole.

According to Illinois State Police, a three-vehicle crash involving a rolled-over semi was reported near milepost 268 in Will County just before 11 a.m. Monday.

A truck carrying Anheuser-Busch beer and other products rolled over at the scene, spilling beer cans all over the roadway.

According to Total Traffic, all northbound lanes of the highway are blocked, closing a stretch of roadway between Route 53 and the Veterans Memorial Tollway.

Traffic is being rerouted from Interstate 55 onto IL-53, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of the beer truck was transported to an area hospital with unspecified injuries, police said.

The shoulder of the roadway on the southbound side of the highway is also closed due to the downed light pole, according to the website. There is traffic backed up to Joliet Road on the southbound side, officials said.