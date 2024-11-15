A handful of iconic Chicago-area holiday traditions this weekend will officially open for the 2024-25 winter season.

From holiday lights to ice skating to shopping, here's a roundup of what festive events kick off this weekend.

Ice Skating - Millennium Park

Maggie Daley Park Ice Skating Ribbon

The Maggie Daley Park Ice Skating Ribbon, at 337 E. Randolph St. near Millennium Park, was recently nominated as the nation's best ice skating rink in USA Today's "10Best" Best Reader's Choice Awards.

The ice rink opens for the season Friday, Nov. 15, and will remain open, weather permitting, through March. 9.

Hours and prices vary. More information here.

McCormick Tribune Ice Rink

The Millennium Park ice skating rink opens Nov. 15 through Feb. 2, weather permitting. Hours vary, with the rink offering free ice skating lessons at times.

More information can be found here.

Lightscape at Chicago Botanic Garden - Glencoe

2024 marks the "enchanting" winter event's 6th year at the Chicago Botanic Garden. The event, which takes about three weeks to set up, features around 500,000 lights, and draws approximately 245,000 people to the Chicago Botanic Garden, located in suburban Glencoe. And while art and light displays will change each year, the fan-favorite "winter cathedral" will still be on hand.

The event runs Friday, Nov. 15 through Jan. 5 on select dates. Hours vary, and tickets begin at $19 for nonmembers, and some dates and times are expected to sell out.

New this year for the event are "themed nights," with every Tuesday as "glow night," every Wednesday as "pajama night," and every Thursday as "ugly sweater night." 21-and-over nights are also available.

Festive food and drinks for both children and adults are available for purchase throughout the event.

More information can be found here.

Lincoln Park ZooLights and tree lighting - Lincoln Park

A Chicago favorite event at Lincoln Park Zoo, ZooLights features the zoo lit up with more than three million lights, interactive displays, a holiday light tunnel, a ferris wheel and more.

The event, in its 30th year, will also feature ice carvers and professional Victorian carolers on select nights. The Pepper Family Wildlife Center will "transform" into the North Pole, hosting visits with Santa, and pop-up holiday themed bar Snowy's Spirits & S'mores will offer festive cocktails, hot drinks and firepits for roasting s'mores.

New to the event this year is the "Light Lounge" at the Foreman Pavilion, the announcement said, which will allow guests to "rest and recharge" in atmosphere of family-friendly displays and activities. The space will also a lounge area with special food and drinks for a "more adult vibe."

The event opens Nov. 15 and runs through Jan. 5. Hours vary. Tickets start at $7, and free admission is available on select Mondays.

More information can be found here.

Randolph Street Holiday Market Festival - West Loop

Deck the halls with all things vintage at the Randolph Street Holiday Market.

The popular holiday market runs Nov. 16 and 17, at Chicago Plumbers Union Hall, located at 1350 W. Washington Blvd.

The event showcases more than 100 vendors along with food and drink, kids crafts, DJs, gift wrapping and more.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $12.

More information can be found here.

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum - Lisle

Explore 50 acres of The Morton Arboretum's majestic trees during Illumination: Tree Lights, a one-of-a-kind spectacle of color, light and sound.

The popular holiday event opens Nov. 15 and features 17 immersive installations along a one mile path, plus crackling fires with s'mores and more. The event ends with a laser light finale on Meadow Lake.

The event, at 4100 Illinois Route 53 in Lisle, runs through Jan. 4. Hours and ticket prices vary. More information can be found here.