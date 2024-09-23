Lincoln Park ZooLights announces dates for holiday season with new attraction for 2024

Although the fall season just started, the 2024 dates for ZooLights, one of Chicago's most beloved winter holiday traditions, have been announced.

Lincoln Park's ZooLights will return to the Zoo for its 30th year beginning Nov. 15, according to an announcement. The festive attraction for 2024 will feature immersive holiday experiences and more than three million lights across zoo grounds, the announcement said.

The event will also feature ice carvers and professional Victorian carolers on select nights, the announcement said. The Pepper Family Wildlife Center will "transform" into the North Pole, hosting visits with Santa, and pop-up holiday themed bar Snowy's Spirits & S'mores will offer festive cocktails, hot drinks and firepits for roasting s'mores, the announcement added.

New to the event this year is the "Light Lounge" at the Foreman Pavilion, the announcement said, which will allow guests to "rest and recharge" in atmosphere of family-friendly displays and activities. The space will also a lounge area with special food and drinks for a "more adult vibe."

“We’re ready to welcome everyone back this holiday season as Lincoln Park Zoo transforms into a magical winter wonderland in the heart of Chicago," Event Manager Meg Hein said in the announcement.

Additional ticketed attractions will be at ZooLights, the announcement said, including a Ferris Wheel.

ZooLights runs from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. ZooLights opens to the public Nov. 15 and runs through Jan. 5. The event is closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

ZooLights free admission days

The popular holiday event also has a number of free admission days, but tickets are required. Free admission days will be offered on the following Mondays: Nov. 18 and 25, Dec. 2, 9, 16, and 30.

On all other days, tickets start at $7 per person, the announcement said.