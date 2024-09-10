chicago news

How to snag a Macy's Walnut Room reservation for the 2024 holidays before they open to the public

Reservations for the iconic holiday activity open later this month, but some diners will have the chance to make a booking before spots fill up

Dining at Macy's Walnut Room in Chicago over the holidays is a favorite tradition among many families -- and now, some guests will have the chance to make a reservation early.

Macy's on State Street Monday announced that 2024 holiday reservations for the iconic Walnut Room would open to the general public Sept. 27, with access for Macy's Star Rewards and Loyalty Members on Sept. 26. However, guests that dine at the Walnut Room through Sept. 30 will be invited to make bookings before reservations go live, a release said.

According to organizers, the special offer is part of the restaurant's 117th anniversary celebration.

The first and longest-running restaurant to ever open in a department store, the Walnut Room is located in Macy’s at 111 N. State Street. Diners enjoy their meals in the 17,000 square foot dining room sitting around the brightly decorated, 45-foot “Great Tree," which will be lit starting Nov. 2.

Guests to the Walnut Room for 2024 can enjoy traditional holiday favorites, with a full menu expected to be released the same day reservations open to the public.

Reservation times are limited to 90 minutes, organizers said.

Guests of all ages without reservations may get a seat at a limited number of high-top seating at the wine bar. Otherwise, those hoping to snap a photo of the tree without eating at the restaurant can visit a selfie spot located outside of the restaurant.

More information about holiday reservations at the Walnut Room can be found here.

