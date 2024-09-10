Macy's reveals when 2024 holiday reservations go live for iconic Walnut Room

Christmas may still be months away, but one of Chicago's most beloved holiday traditions has announced when it will return for the 2024 winter season.

2024 holiday reservations for the Walnut Room at Macy's State Street will open to the general public Sept. 27, with opportunities for some to book early, according to a press release.

The first and longest-running restaurant to ever open in a department store, the Walnut Room is located in Macy’s at 111 N. State Street. Diners enjoy their meals in the 17,000 square foot dining room sitting around the brightly decorated, 45-foot “Great Tree," which will be lit starting Nov. 2.

Guests to the Walnut Room for 2024 can enjoy traditional holiday favorites, with a full menu expected to be released the same day reservations open to the public.

Reservation times are limited to 90 minutes, organizers said.

In honor of the restaurant's 117th anniversary, Macy's will offer customers who dine at The Walnut Room this month the chance to book holiday reservations early, the release said.

According to the release, customers who dine in-person between Sept. 7 and Sept. 30 will have the opportunity to book holiday reservations before they open to the public on Sept. 27. For Macy's Star Rewards and Loyalty Members, bookings will go live Sept. 26, the release said.

Guests of all ages without reservations may get a seat at a limited number of high-top seating at the wine bar. Otherwise, those hoping to snap a photo of the tree without eating at the restaurant can visit a selfie spot located outside of the restaurant.

More information about holiday reservations at the Walnut Room can be found here.