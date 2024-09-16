Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's: Walgreens announces holiday hours for 2024

Walgreens has announced its plans for the 2024 holiday season and once again the pharmacy chain will largely be closed for one winter holiday.

Last year, the company closed much of its stores for the Thanksgiving holiday "to recognize the contributions of team members across the country and allow them to spend the day with loved ones."

This year, they're planning to do that again, but not everywhere.

Walgreens will again close many of its stores on Nov. 28, but 24-hour locations will remain open "to meet customer and patient healthcare needs."

The company plans to operate as normal on Nov. 27 and on Black Friday, Nov. 29.

For those wondering if their store will be open, the company urges customers to check their store locator.

But while Walgreens plans to close for the November holiday, it won't be closing for Christmas Day or New Year's Day. Exact hours have not yet been revealed.