Target to hire approximately 100,000 seasonal workers for upcoming holidays

Outside, it may still feel like summer in the Chicago area. But inside stores, retailers are already prepping for the 2024 holiday season.

According to a press release, Target this year expects to hire approximately 100,000 seasonal team members across stores and supply chains through the holiday season -- the chain's "busiest time of year." That's in addition to the 400,000-plus people already employed by the Minnesota-based retailer, the release said.

That's in addition to a group of approximately 45,000 "On Demand" workers Target team members who "can pick up shifts as desired."

The retailer says more than half of last year's seasonal workers will be offered the opportunity to stay for the 2024 holiday season, to "meet local demand" at Target's nearly 2,000 stores and 50-plus supply chain facilities.

The seasonal roles include guest advocate, front of store attendant, fulfilment expert, order pickup and drive-up services and more, the release said.

Starting wages for seasonal employees range from $14 to $24 per hour, the release said, and come with health and well-being benefits, discounts and more. Interested parties can apply beginning Sept. 25.

Target is typically closed on Thanksgiving, and was in 2023. According to a list from GoBanking Rates, Target is open on Black Friday, Christmas Eve, New Years Eve and New Years Day, but closed on Christmas.