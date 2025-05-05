Alex Pancoe, who famously climbed the highest peaks on seven continents and raised thousands for charity, has died during a climb in the Himalayas.

According to family members, Pancoe, 39, was preparing to climb Makalu when he went into cardiac arrest, with fellow climbers unable to revive him.

Nina Laske Pascoe posted an emotional message to her Instagram page paying tribute to her late husband.

“As I’m sitting here writing this, it doesn’t seem real. I keep thinking you are going to walk through the doors and hug and kiss me and the kids,” she said.

Pascoe, who had survived brain cancer, made it his life’s work to raise funds for research, and embarked on an incredible feat of climbing the highest peak on each of Earth’s seven continents. Upon ascending to the top, he would unfurl a Chicago Cubs “W” flag in celebration, and his exploits helped raise thousands of dollars for a variety of charities, including Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

According to Madison Mountaineering, Pascoe was doing his acclimatization in the Himalayas when he went into cardiac arrest shortly after eating dinner with his team. His fellow climbers tried to perform CPR, but were unable to revive him, according to the company.

His wife Nina said she received a satellite phone call shortly after her husband went into cardiac arrest, and says she remains in shock after his sudden loss.

“You died doing something you loved in a place that you loved,” she said. “People always asked me how could you let him climb, and my response was because it was his passion and something that he absolutely loved.”

Pascoe leaves behind his wife and two young children, and Nina Pascoe said the memories the couple made will “last forever,” according to her post.

“Our time together was cut short, but the memories we made will last forever,” she said. “We traveled the world, we climbed mountains, we made each other constantly laugh, but most importantly we loved each other with our whole hearts.”