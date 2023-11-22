Costco, Target and more: Store hours on Thanksgiving and the day before

Maybe you've already got all your items ready for the Thanksgiving holiday. But if you're a last-minute holiday shopper, you might be wondering what's open and closed on Thanksgiving, or even, store hours the day before.

In some cases, stores may have extended hours the day before Thanksgiving.

Here's a breakdown of what stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving Day, along with Wednesday store hours for Costco, Target and more.

Day before Thanksgiving: Store hours

Costco : 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

: 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Target: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Jewel-Osco: Hours vary, with some stores open from 6 a.m. - 12 a.m. and others open 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Hours vary, with some stores open from 6 a.m. - 12 a.m. and others open 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. Whole Foods: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Trader Joe's: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Stores open on Thanksgiving Day

Mariano's

Jewel-Osco

Whole Foods

CVS

Dollar General

Note that holiday hours may be different.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day

Aldi

Costco

Walmart

Target

Trader Joe's

Sam's Club

Walgreens

According to a post on Starbucks' website, some Starbucks shops may be open, depending on location.

The United States Post Offices will be closed on Thanksgiving, the USPS says. It is one of 11 days the USPS observes. On Friday, Nov. 24, mail is expected to be delivered.