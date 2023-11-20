Is Starbucks open on Thanksgiving or Black Friday for 2023?

Picture this: It's Thanksgiving morning, and you're out of coffee. You grab your wallet and get in the car, hoping to get a cup of Joe down the street at your local Starbucks.

But wait. Is it open?

According to a post on the company's website, you'll have to check the store near you.

"This holiday season, Starbucks store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs," the post reads, adding that customers are encouraged to use the Starbucks app or visit the website's store locator to check specific store hours.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for further comment.

For those whose Starbucks cafes are open on these days, the holiday menu likely will be stocked with plenty of seasonal goodies.

Starbucks' 2023 holiday menu includes all-new holiday cups, as well as seasonal drinks including an Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, Peppermint Mocha, Carmel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte and more.

Holiday food items include Gingerbread loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Snowman cookie and more.