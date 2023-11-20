A beloved holiday tradition will hit the tracks Tuesday.

Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train, which travels railroads across North America with a bright light display, live music and Santa Claus himself, kicks off its 2023 holiday schedule Tuesday, beginning with stops in Maine.

The annual tour, which raises money for food banks across the U.S. and Canada, wraps up in Alberta, Canada on Dec. 19 - just in time for Christmas.

Throughout the months of November and December, train will make several stops across the Midwest, including Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Here's the full schedule for when the train is set to makes its stops in Illinois and the Chicago area, including where you should go, what time the event will begin and who will be performing:

Nov. 25 - Bensenville

Park adjacent to intersection, Railroad Avenue and S. York Street

Arrival at 6:45 p.m., event from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Performers: Seaforth and Keisza

Nov. 26 - Pingee Grove

Village Hall, Railroad Street and Reinking Road

Arrival at 8:45 a.m., event from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Performers: Seaforth and Keisza

Nov. 26 - Byron

Tower Road near High School

Arrival at 11:45 a.m., event from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Performers: Seaforth and Keisza

Dec. 3 - Gurnee

Viking Middle School, 4460 Old Grand Ave.

Arrival at 5:10 p.m., Event from 5:15 to 5:40 p.m.

Performers: Tenille Townes and Breland

Along with Illinois, the train is also coming to Indiana, Wisconsin and other Midwestern states. Here is the complete schedule.