Set those alarms and get ready for Black Friday. One of the year’s biggest shopping days is coming soon.

From Old Orchard to Gurnee Mills, shopping malls are returning with Black Friday deals and special hours. Here are nine shopping centers that have confirmed adjusted hours for Nov. 24:

Gurnee Mills

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

White Oaks Mall

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Oakbrook Center

Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Orland Square

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Woodfield Mall

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Westfield Old Orchard

Black Friday hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

900 Michigan

Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Block 37

Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fox Valley Mall

Black Friday hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.