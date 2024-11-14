Things to do in Chicago area this weekend: Nov. 15 – Nov. 17

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry's Tree Lighting & Cultural Festival

WHAT: Griffin MSI's Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light exhibits open on Saturday, Nov. 16, with an all-day festival and tree lighting.

WHERE: 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr., Chicago

WHEN: Festival happens 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; holiday exhibition runs through Jan. 6

ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo

WHAT: Lincoln Park Zoo celebrates 30 years of holiday magic with its annual ZooLights experience.

WHERE: 2400 N. Cannon Dr., Chicago

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 15 - Sunday, Jan. 5

Lightscape at The Chicago Botanic Garden

WHAT: The illuminated trail for enchanting winter nights will set the garden aglow with light, art and music during The Chicago Botanic Garden's annual Lightscape.

WHERE: 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 15 - Sunday, Jan. 5

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum

WHAT: Explore 50 acres of The Morton Arboretum's majestic trees during Illumination: Tree Lights, a one-of-a-kind spectacle of color, light and sound.

WHERE: 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle, IL

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 16 - Saturday, Jan. 4

McCormick Tribune Ice Rink

WHAT: Grab your skates, or rent some when you arrive at the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink for free skating. They also offer free skating lessons.

WHERE: Millennium Park, Chicago

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 15 - Sunday, Feb. 2 (weather permitting)

Maggie Daley Park Ice Skating Ribbon

WHAT: The Maggie Daley Park Ice Skating Ribbon celebrates its 10th anniversary and has been nominated as the nation's best ice skating rink in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

WHERE: 337 E. Randolph St., Chicago

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 15 - Sunday, March 9 (weather permitting)

Randolph Street Holiday Market Festival

WHAT: Deck the halls with all things vintage at the Randolph Street Holiday Market Festival.

WHERE: Chicago Plumbers Union Hall, 1350 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 16- Sunday, Nov. 17

Visits with Santa at Fashion Outlets of Chicago

WHAT: Santa visits are scheduled to return to Fashion Outlets of Chicago. Along with traditional photos with Santa, this year they are hosting a variety of themed days for families to make their Santa experience even more special.

WHERE: 5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont, IL

WHEN: Starts Friday, Nov. 15

On Stage: 'Annie'

WHAT: "Annie," the classic musical you know and love, is a celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit.

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago

WHEN: Runs through Sunday, Dec. 1

NBC Chicago's Matt Rodrigues sat down with 12-year-old Hazel Vogel who is playing the role of Annie at the Chicago Theatre.

On Stage: 'A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical'

WHAT: "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" tells the untold story of a Brooklyn kid who became an American icon.

WHERE: Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago

WHEN: Runs through Sunday, Nov. 24

On Stage: Deeply Rooted Dance Theater

WHAT: Deeply Rooted Dance Theater presents "Experience Our Passion," a show that opens their fall season.

WHERE: Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr., Chicago

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 16

On Stage: 'The Nutcracker' presented by the Grand Kyiv Ballet

WHAT: The Grand Kyiv Ballet is touring the U.S. spreading the message of hope and peace with its version of "The Nutcracker."

WHERE: The Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 16 - Sunday, Nov. 17

ZZ Top

WHAT: Legendary Texas rockers ZZ Top continue their role as blues rock standard bearers for more than half a century. They are in concert at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

WHERE: 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, Indiana

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 15