With Black Friday and the holiday shopping season on the horizon, a popular suburban mall just got a $9 million facelift, with renovations including updated and modernized flooring, ceilings and a revamped main entrance.

North Riverside Park Mall, in Chicago's near west suburbs, recently underwent nearly $9 million in renovations, a release said. The changes -- which include new flooring throughout the mall, new ceilings, new common area furnishings and more -- are set to be unveiled during a ceremony Wednesday, the release added.

The renovations come after The Feil Organization earlier this year announced a capital investment in the 1.4-million-square-foot shopping mall, the release said.

Before and after photos of the renovation show a mall with a modernized look, with everything from updated overhead lightning, to wood-panel ceilings to revamped second-floor handrails.

The changes come as other malls in the Chicago area undergo major transformations, including Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie, Golf Mill Mall in Niles, Hawthorne Mall in Vernon Hills and the mall formerly known as Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale.

Here's a glimpse into the before and after photos of North Riverside Park Mall's renovation.

Photos of North Riverside Park Mall before renovation

Photos of North Riverside Park Mall after renovation