It was a champion vs. champion bout in Saudi Arabia as Canelo Álvarez faced off against unbeaten William Scull in a super-middleweight title bout.

Álvarez put his four belts on the line in a quest to win back the IBF super-middleweight title from Scull, and the duo went the full 12 rounds in the fight.

Here’s how everything unfolded, and what’s next for Álvarez.

Who won Sunday’s fight?

The bout ended up coming down to the judge’s scorecards, and Álvarez won a unanimous decision after 12 rounds over Scull, winning his 63rd professional bout in the process.

The loss was the first of Scull’s career, who dropped to 23-1.

Álvarez won back the IBF title that he was forced to vacate when he declined a mandatory title defense against Scull over the summer.

The bout was the first of a four-fight contract Álvarez signed with Riyadh Season, which could ultimately pay him a cool $400 million.

What happened during the fight?

The bout ended up being a bit controversial due to its plodding pace and relative lack of offense, though Álvarez ended up picking up the victory.

According to the scoring, Alvarez only threw 152 punches in the 12 rounds but landed 56 of them, one more than Scull landed in throwing nearly 300 punches.

According to CompuBox, the 445 combined punches thrown during the fight is the fewest during a 12-round fight that the service has ever measured in its 40 years of existence.

Who will Canelo Álvarez fight next?

According to the Associated Press, it was confirmed shortly after the decision was read that Álvarez will fight Terence Crawford in Riyadh later this year.

That fight is expected to take place on Sept. 12, with Crawford stepping up one weight class to compete with Álvarez for the super-middleweight titles.

Crawford is the current unified welterweight champion, and is also the WBA’s junior middleweight champion, according to ESPN. He has a perfect professional record of 41-0, with 31 knockouts to his credit. His last bout was in Aug. 2024 when he defeated Israil Madrimov in a unanimous decision to win the junior-middleweight crown.

With his win on Sunday, Álvarez is now 63-2-2 in his career, with 39 wins coming by knockout. He captured the IBF super-middleweight title with his victory, and retained his WBC, WBA and WBO titles as well.