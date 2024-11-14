McDonald's reveals what was behind its cryptic social media message — and it has to do with holiday cups

A mysterious message posted earlier this week by McDonald's has officially been revealed, just in time for the cold weather to roll in.

Beginning Nov. 18, hot beverages served at McDonald's will come in a "McCafe x Doodles" holiday cup, the Chicago-based chain announced Thursday. The cups feature a variety of winter seasons with characters from animated universe The Doodles.

The reveal comes days after McDonald's posted a curious video to social media teasing the collaboration, with some guessing the chain was bringing back all-day breakfast.

According to the post, the cups will be available for those who purchase a McCafe drink through the McDonald's app, at participating locations for a limited time.

The announcement comes amid Starbucks popular Red Cup Day, where customers can receive a free, reusable red holiday cup with the purchase of a qualifying drink. It also comes following several recent announcements from McDonald's, including the launch of Spicy Chicken McNuggets in select cities, and Super Mario Kart toy characters in Happy Meals.