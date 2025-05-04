A man is in custody after he allegedly stole a vehicle from in front of a suburban police station and caused a multi-car crash a short time later.

According to Schaumburg police, the vehicle was sitting in front of their police station with the keys in the ignition just before 4 p.m. when a man hopped in the driver’s seat and pulled away.

A short time later, the man drove the stolen vehicle eastbound on Schaumburg Road and crashed it into oncoming traffic east of Lambert, police said.

In all, four vehicles were damaged in the wreck, with the stolen car hitting one and debris from the crash striking two others.

No one was injured in the crash, and the suspect has been taken into custody, police said.

No further information was immediately available.