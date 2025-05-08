Things to do in the Chicago area this weekend (May 9-11)

Event: Beer Under Glass

WHAT: Illinois Craft Beer Week, hosted by the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild, kicks off with a Beer Under Glass tasting event, featuring beer from 80 breweries.

WHERE: Harris Theater Rooftop Terrace, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, May 9, 5:30 p.m.

Dance Concert: Ballet Chicago

WHAT: Ballet Chicago celebrates 30 years with its highly anticipated Spring Repertory Performance, “Balanchine + Beyond”.

WHERE: Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, May 10, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Broadway in Chicago: 'Hadestown'

WHAT: 'Hadestown' intertwines two mythic tales, that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone.

WHERE: CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Tuesday, May 6 - Sunday, May 18

Comedy: 'This Too Shall Slap'

WHAT: The Second City presents "This Too Shall Slap," a brand new Mainstage Revue now on stage.

WHERE: The Second City, 1616 N. Wells St. 2nd Floor, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Ongoing

Comedy: Ali Saddiq

WHAT: Ali Siddiq is a stand-up comedian whose career started while incarcerated, and in 2013 he was named Comedy Central's "#1 Comic to Watch".

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, May 10, 7 p.m.

Podcaster/Author: Mel Robbins

WHAT: Mel Robbins is the creator and host of the award-winning The Mel Robbins Podcast, one of the most successful podcasts in the world, and author of "Let Them", one of the most successful non-fiction book launch in history.

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Sunday, May 11, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Comedy: Al Madrigal

WHAT: Al Madrigal is a comedian, actor, writer and producer who co-founded the All Things Comedy podcast network, and rose to fame on The Daily Show.

WHERE: Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Mall Store K120B, Schaumburg, IL

WHEN: Thursday, May 8 through Saturday, May 10

Concert: Clay Walker

WHAT: Clay Walker is a multi-platinum selling country singer and songwriter.

WHERE: Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan, IL

WHEN: Friday, May 9, 7:30 p.m.

Dance Party: DJ Mochakk

WHAT: Brazilian DJ Mochakk is known for his energetic dance moves and vibrant tech-house music.

WHERE: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, May 10, 4 p.m.

Anniversary Concert: Gym Class Heroes

WHAT: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is celebrating its fourth anniversary with a free concert by Gym Class Heroes

WHERE: 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, IN

WHEN: Saturday, May 10, 9 p.m.

Concert: Katy Perry

WHAT: Katy Perry is one of the best-selling music artists in history, having sold over 143 million records worldwide.

WHERE: United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Monday, May 12, 7 p.m.