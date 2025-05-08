Things to do in the Chicago area this weekend (May 9-11)

Event: Beer Under Glass
WHAT: Illinois Craft Beer Week, hosted by the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild, kicks off with a Beer Under Glass tasting event, featuring beer from 80 breweries.
WHERE: Harris Theater Rooftop Terrace, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago, IL
WHEN: Friday, May 9, 5:30 p.m.
Dance Concert: Ballet Chicago
WHAT: Ballet Chicago celebrates 30 years with its highly anticipated Spring Repertory Performance, “Balanchine + Beyond”.
WHERE: Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago, IL
WHEN: Saturday, May 10, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Broadway in Chicago: 'Hadestown'
WHAT: 'Hadestown' intertwines two mythic tales, that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone.
WHERE: CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL
WHEN: Tuesday, May 6 - Sunday, May 18
Comedy: 'This Too Shall Slap'
WHAT: The Second City presents "This Too Shall Slap," a brand new Mainstage Revue now on stage.
WHERE: The Second City, 1616 N. Wells St. 2nd Floor, Chicago, IL
WHEN: Ongoing
Comedy: Ali Saddiq
WHAT: Ali Siddiq is a stand-up comedian whose career started while incarcerated, and in 2013 he was named Comedy Central's "#1 Comic to Watch".
WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago, IL
WHEN: Saturday, May 10, 7 p.m.
Podcaster/Author: Mel Robbins
WHAT: Mel Robbins is the creator and host of the award-winning The Mel Robbins Podcast, one of the most successful podcasts in the world, and author of "Let Them", one of the most successful non-fiction book launch in history.
WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago, IL
WHEN: Sunday, May 11, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Comedy: Al Madrigal
WHAT: Al Madrigal is a comedian, actor, writer and producer who co-founded the All Things Comedy podcast network, and rose to fame on The Daily Show.
WHERE: Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Mall Store K120B, Schaumburg, IL
WHEN: Thursday, May 8 through Saturday, May 10
Concert: Clay Walker
WHAT: Clay Walker is a multi-platinum selling country singer and songwriter.
WHERE: Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan, IL
WHEN: Friday, May 9, 7:30 p.m.
Dance Party: DJ Mochakk
WHAT: Brazilian DJ Mochakk is known for his energetic dance moves and vibrant tech-house music.
WHERE: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL
WHEN: Saturday, May 10, 4 p.m.
Anniversary Concert: Gym Class Heroes
WHAT: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is celebrating its fourth anniversary with a free concert by Gym Class Heroes
WHERE: 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, IN
WHEN: Saturday, May 10, 9 p.m.
Concert: Katy Perry
WHAT: Katy Perry is one of the best-selling music artists in history, having sold over 143 million records worldwide.
WHERE: United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago, IL
WHEN: Monday, May 12, 7 p.m.