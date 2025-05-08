Things to do in Chicago

Things to do in the Chicago area this weekend (May 9-11)

With pleasant weather expected, there's plenty to do around the region this weekend

By LeeAnn Trotter

Katy Perry arrives at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
AP

Event: Beer Under Glass

WHAT: Illinois Craft Beer Week, hosted by the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild, kicks off with a Beer Under Glass  tasting event, featuring beer from 80 breweries.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

WHERE: Harris Theater Rooftop Terrace, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, May 9, 5:30 p.m.

Dance Concert:  Ballet Chicago

WHAT: Ballet Chicago celebrates 30 years with its highly anticipated Spring Repertory Performance, “Balanchine + Beyond”.

WHERE: Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago, IL

Local

Lincoln Park 21 mins ago

Advocates aiming for humane approach to rodent control launch rat birth control

Lake Michigan 1 hour ago

Video captures rescue of dog from Lake Michigan on Far South Side

WHEN: Saturday, May 10, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Broadway in Chicago: 'Hadestown'

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

WHAT: 'Hadestown' intertwines two mythic tales, that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone.

WHERE: CIBC Theatre,  18 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Tuesday, May 6 - Sunday, May 18

Comedy: 'This Too Shall Slap'

WHAT: The Second City presents "This Too Shall Slap," a brand new Mainstage Revue now on stage.

WHERE: The Second City, 1616 N. Wells St. 2nd Floor, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Ongoing

Comedy: Ali Saddiq

WHAT: Ali Siddiq is a stand-up comedian whose career started while incarcerated, and in 2013 he was named Comedy Central's "#1 Comic to Watch".

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, May 10, 7 p.m.

Podcaster/Author: Mel Robbins

WHAT: Mel Robbins is the creator and host of the award-winning The Mel Robbins Podcast, one of the most successful podcasts in the world, and author of "Let Them", one of the most successful non-fiction book launch in history.

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Sunday, May 11, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Comedy: Al Madrigal

WHAT:  Al Madrigal is a comedian, actor, writer and producer who co-founded the All Things Comedy podcast network, and rose to fame on The Daily Show.

WHERE: Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Mall Store K120B, Schaumburg, IL

WHEN: Thursday, May 8 through Saturday, May 10

Concert: Clay Walker

WHAT: Clay Walker is a multi-platinum selling country singer and songwriter.

WHERE: Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan, IL

WHEN: Friday, May 9, 7:30 p.m.

Dance Party: DJ Mochakk

WHAT: Brazilian DJ Mochakk is known for his energetic dance moves and vibrant tech-house music.

WHERE: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, May 10, 4 p.m.

Anniversary Concert: Gym Class Heroes

WHAT: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is celebrating its fourth anniversary with a free concert by Gym Class Heroes

WHERE: 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, IN

WHEN: Saturday, May 10, 9 p.m.

Concert: Katy Perry

WHAT: Katy Perry is one of the best-selling music artists in history, having sold over 143 million records worldwide.

WHERE: United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Monday, May 12, 7 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Things to do in Chicago
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us