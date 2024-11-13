Chicago Botanic Garden's popular ‘Lightscape' opens for the 2024 holiday season

One of the Chicago area's most beautiful holiday traditions opens this week.

Lightscape at the Chicago Botanic Garden in suburban Glencoe opens for the winter season Friday, according to officials, The illuminated, 1.3-mile walk features 18 interactive light displays, with music, art and more.

NBC Chicago's Matt Rodrigues got a sneak peak of this year's trail, which changes each year.

"It's joyful," Chicago Botanic Garden's Jody Zombolo said. "I think we need that right now."

2024 marks the "enchanting" winter event's 6th year at the Chicago Botanic Garden, Zombolo said. The event, which takes about three weeks to set up, features around 500,000 lights, and draws approximately 245,000 people, Zombolo added. And while art and light displays will change each year, the fan-favorite "winter cathedral" will still be on hand.

The event runs Friday, Nov. 15 through Jan. 5 on select dates, Zombolo said. Tickets begin at $19 for nonmembers, and some dates and times are expected to sell out.

According to the website, flex tickets are also available.

"Worried about weather? Still finalizing plans? Reserve a spot now, exchange later as needed," the Chicago Botanic Garden said. Flex tickets start at $50 and are subject to a $10 exchange fee, the site said.

New this year for the event are "themed nights," Zombolo said, with every Tuesday as "glow night," every Wednesday as "pajama night," and every Thursday as "ugly sweater night."

21-and-over nights are also available, Zombolo said, "for those who want to avoid the stroller crowd."

Festive food and drinks for both children and adults are available for purchase throughout the event, Zombolo said.

More information can be found here.