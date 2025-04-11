Five Portillo's locations in the Chicago area will soon offer a first-ever breakfast menu under a new pilot -- and the menu features some unexpected items.

The offering will mark the first time in the fast-casual hot dog chain's 62-year history, the company said.

The new pilot kicks off April 15, with the chain testing the breakfast items at five locations through summer.

"A major milestone for Portillo’s, the limited-time offerings include a lineup of savory egg sandwiches with a Portillo’s twist, an exclusive chocolate cake donut collaboration with Stan’s Donuts, locally roasted coffee from Metropolis Coffee, and even the brand’s iconic Italian Beef—now breakfast-approved," the chain said in a release.

Here's what to expect:

What is on the breakfast menu?

According to Portillo's, the menu includes:

Signature Breakfast Sandwiches Polish Sausage, Egg & Cheese – A flavorful wake-up call featuring Portillo’s signature char-grilled Polish sausage layered with fluffy scrambled eggs, melted American cheese and a bold Giardiniera sauce, all nestled in freshly baked French bread. Pepper, Egg & Cheese – A vegetarian-friendly option with scrambled eggs, roasted sweet peppers, American cheese and zesty Giardiniera sauce, served on classic French bread. Bacon, Egg & Cheese – A breakfast staple, with crispy bacon, scrambled eggs and gooey American cheese, all served on a warm, buttery croissant.

Stan’s Donuts Collaboration Portillo’s Chocolate Cake Donut – Inspired by Portillo’s famous chocolate cake, this decadent donut is an old fashioned-style chocolate base dipped in glossy chocolate glaze and finished with a generous swirl of rich chocolate cake frosting.

Morning Sides Loaded Scramble – A hearty combination of scrambled eggs, golden hash browns and crispy bacon, all smothered in Portillo’s creamy cheese sauce for a forkable morning feast. Hash Brown Bites – Crispy, poppable and perfectly seasoned, these golden-brown bites are an easy side or snack on the go. Fresh Fruit Cup – A refreshing option featuring a medley of fresh-cut fruit for a lighter start to the day.

Metropolis Coffee – Locally roasted in Chicago, Metropolis coffee is available hot or iced, offering a rich, smooth complement to any breakfast combo. Chocolate Cake Iced Coffee – Inspired by Portillo’s famous chocolate cake, this decadent drink is crafted with Metropolis’ Skyway blend, rich chocolate cake flavor, and cream. Vanilla Iced Coffee – A smooth and creamy option made with Metropolis’ Skyway blend, vanilla flavor, and cream.

– Locally roasted in Chicago, Metropolis coffee is available hot or iced, offering a rich, smooth complement to any breakfast combo. Italian Beef for Breakfast – Portillo’s signature Italian Beef sandwich—slow-roasted, thin-sliced and served on fresh French bread—is now available bright and early for those craving a meatier morning bite.

– Portillo’s signature Italian Beef sandwich—slow-roasted, thin-sliced and served on fresh French bread—is now available bright and early for those craving a meatier morning bite. Breakfast Meal Deals – Value-conscious guests can enjoy a sandwich, small coffee and Hash Brown Bites for just $7.99.

Which locations are testing the breakfast menu?

· Chicago, Canal and Taylor – 520 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL

· Elmhurst – 155 S Route 83, Elmhurst, IL

· Tinley Park – 15900 S Harlem Ave, Tinley Park, IL

· Shorewood – 1155 Brook Forest Ave, Shorewood, IL

· Niles – 8832 W Dempster St, Niles, IL

When can you order the items?

The items will be offered daily from 6:30-10:30 a.m. starting April 15. They will be available via both drive-thru and dine-in.

The popular chain first teased the announcement in an April 1 Instagram post.

"This isn't an April's Fools joke," the post said. "We're testing something new this summer!"

The post also had a photo of what appeared to be a bacon, egg and cheese croissant breakfast sandwich, and the date April 15, 2025.

In 2024, the hot dog chain added two new "Windy City" items to menus -- a Spicy Chicken Chopped Salad and a Chicken Pecan Salad with Bacon based on customer feedback.

Earlier this year, the hot dog restaurant opened a pick-up only location in Orland Park. Portillo's also has pick-up locations in Rosemont and Joliet. In 2023, Portillo's announced it would only accept cashless payments in drive-thru lanes.